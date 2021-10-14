FGTS withdrawal released until the end of the year, see who receives

This October, Caixa Econômica Federal released another round of withdrawals from the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees), which is the penultimate round of the withdrawal-birthday program in 2021. Thus, every worker who has not yet joined the birthday of October to the option and have a balance in the Guarantee Fund, you can join the program and receive this month.

FGTS withdrawal

The withdrawal-anniversary is an optional modality, with the objective of giving workers access to the money that is already theirs and is deposited in the Guarantee Fund accounts.

It is necessary to remember that to join the withdrawal-anniversary where it is possible to redeem a portion of the balance of the FGTS accounts annually, the worker will no longer receive the Fund in cases of unfair dismissal.

However, the 40% fine on the FGTS balance, as well as other severance payments and other forms of use of the Guarantee Fund, such as for the purchase of property, continued to be the worker’s normal right.

Another point that needs to be clarified is that when joining the withdrawal-birthday, it is not a definitive modality, that is, the worker can also rejoin the withdrawal-withdrawal, however, it will be necessary to wait for a grace period of 25 months .

How much can I receive?

Remember that the withdrawal-birthday allows the partial receipt of the amounts deposited in the FGTS accounts. The amount is available according to a table and there is a rule that determines a maximum percentage of the money according to the available balance.

Up to R$500.00: 50.0%;

From R$500.01 to R$1,000.00: 40.0%;

From R$1,000.01 to R$5,000.00: 30.0%;

From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00: 20.0%;

From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00: 15.0%;

From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00: 10.0%;

Above R$20,000.01: 5.0%.

Another advantage of the withdrawal-birthday is that workers who have a balance greater than R$ 500.01 in their accounts still receive an extra bonus. Check out:

Up to R$500.00: —–;

From R$500.01 to R$1,000.00: R$50;

From R$1,000.01 to R$5,000.00: R$150;

From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00: BRL 650;

From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00: BRL 1,150;

From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00: BRL 1,900;

Above R$20,000.01: R$2,900.

Finally, workers who joined the modality can still get loans that guarantee up to five times the balance of the withdrawal-birthday, for those who joined the modality.

How to join the loot-birthday

Joining the loot-birthday is simple, check out:

Download the FGTS app on your mobile ( Android or iOS );

or ); Log into your account via login and password. If you are not already registered, sign up for free;

Then tap “My FGTS”;

There will be the option “Birthday withdrawal”. Go on it;

After a few seconds, a new page will open. A long text containing the terms and conditions of the birthday loot should be read;

If you agree, press “agree”;

Afterwards, click on “Join Cashout-Birthday”;

Ready. Every month in which it has an anniversary, Caixa Econômica Federal will pay the FGTS birthday withdrawal, according to the table mentioned above.

Based on your current balance, the Caixa Econômica system also allows you to make a simulation of how much you will receive for the birthday withdrawal.

Who still gets paid in 2021?

Birthday month receive from when to when August August 2nd to October 29th September September 1st to November 30th October October 1st to December 31st November November 1 to January 31, 2022 December December 1st to February 20th, 2022

It is worth remembering that August and September birthdays who can still receive are listed those who have already opted for the measure in the anniversary months, but who have not yet redeemed the balance.

Thus, if the worker has not yet joined the modality and does not have a birthday in October, November or December, he will only be able to receive it next year.