FGTS withdrawal will be released by the end of 2021; see who can receive

Workers who adhered to the withdrawal-birthday of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and were born in October, they can already withdraw the benefit. The opportunity is open to those who also celebrate their birthdays this month who join the modality until the 31st.

FGTS birthday withdrawal

The modality is optional and allows the adherent workers to withdraw every year part of the balance available in their accounts in the Guarantee Fund. The release takes place in the month in which the citizen has a birthday, with authorization for redemption for up to three months.

In this way, those who are receiving it from that month onwards, will be able to access the resource until December 31st, since it is available until the last business day of the month following the release.

However, it is worth remembering that whoever adheres to the loot-birthday of the FGTS loses the right to withdrawal, released in the event of unfair dismissal. In this case, the dismissed worker will only be entitled to a 40% termination fine.

However, if desired, the worker can return to the traditional withdrawal mode from the fund (termination). However, you will have to wait a period of 25 months, that after you cease to be a member of the withdrawal-birthday.

How much can I get with birthday withdrawal?

Considering that the withdrawal-birthday allows the partial receipt of the amounts deposited in the accounts of the FGTS, the calculation to define the value is based on the total resources that the worker has in his name in the Guarantee Fund. From then on, a percentage will be applied to withdraw the amount. Check the rates for the balance ranges below:

Up to R$500: 50%;

From R$500.01 to R$1,000: 40%;

From R$1,000.01 to R$5,000: 30%;

From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000: 20%;

From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000: 15%;

From R$15,000.01 to R$20,000: 10%;

Above R$20,000.01: 5%.

In addition to the application of these percentages, Caixa Econômica Federal releases an additional tax on the ranges above 500.01. Check how much is added for each balance range:

Up to R$500.00: —–;

From R$500.01 to R$1,000.00: R$50;

From R$1,000.01 to R$5,000.00: R$150;

From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00: BRL 650;

From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00: BRL 1,150;

From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00: BRL 1,900;

Above R$20,000.01: R$2,900.

FGTS online: how to check the balance

The Guarantee Fund is paid monthly. It is equivalent to 8% of the worker’s monthly salary. However, there is no discount on salary. After all, this part is the company’s responsibility, being one of the employees’ rights. Also, it is not available for withdrawal, but is saved to a specific account. Below, see how to consult the FGTS online.

To view the statement with the balance of the Guarantee Fund, the worker can access the app or the website. In fact, in both cases the step by step is the same and equally easy.