FGV is the bank; notice in December with 49 vacancies

Another step taken towards the publication of the notice of Sefaz BA contest (Bahia Department of Finance). The selection board was defined by bidding waiver.

The winner was FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas). In the same information, the Department of Finance informs that the notice should be published in December of this year. Check out:

The body explains that the choice of entity is due to the experience in organizing the Sefaz BA competition for the position of auditor, which had a notice published in 2019.

The contract between the parties is for 240 days. See the full note:

“The Government of Bahia has just defined the company that organizes the public competition for the State’s tax agent. The company hired is Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), which has experience in organizing and managing exams, competitions and assessments for various instances of public administration and the private sector, nationally and internationally.

The next step is the publication of the notice, which should take place by the first half of December this year. In all, 49 vacancies will be offered for state tax agents, with admission in 2022.

The contest for Sefaz-BA’s tax agent is part of the guidelines of the Bahian administration to improve the state’s financial management. In this same sense, the Government of Bahia concluded this year the nomination of the candidates approved in the public tender for fiscal auditor, from the same Ministry. In all, there were three nominations: 26 candidates last May, 20 candidates in January this year and 25 candidates in September last year.

A joint initiative of the Secretariat of Administration (Saeb) and Sefaz-BA, the contest for fiscal auditor was launched in February 2019, under the organization of the Carlos Chagas Foundation (FCC), with vacancies for the areas of Administration, Finance and Internal Control, Information Technology and Tax Administration. The final result and the approval of the event were announced on December 17 of the same year”.

The Sefaz BA contest is authorized to fill 49 vacancies in the position of tax agent, whose base salary is R$ 1,600 added to the Tax Activity Bonus (GAF) of R$ 7,000, in addition to a Functional Exercise Bonus of BRL 1,700 and a PDF of BRL 3,100. Thus, the value reaches R$13,400.

What do tax agents do?

A tax agent approved in a Sefaz BA contest is responsible for the following acts:

I – collect state revenues;

II – plan, coordinate and carry out inspection activities for state revenues, in compliance with Annex II of this Law;

III – establish tax credits, limited to the transit of goods and inspection of micro and small business establishments that opt ​​for the Simples Nacional;

II – carry out inspection procedures of state revenues in the transit of goods, under the coordination of the Fiscal Auditor;

III – carry out monitoring activities for taxpayers with low contributory capacity;

IV – carry out inspections and steps to collect information and documents;

V – carry out physical inventory count and examine the respective tax documentation;

VI – coordinate and carry out specialized technical support activities in the tax area;

VII – carry out activities to capture, keep and distribute state public resources;

VIII – carry out management activities of investments in the financial market of state public resources, state public debt and state securities;

IX – perform activities related to the operationalization of the financial and accounting system;

X – carry out the budgetary, financial, patrimonial and accounting execution of the State;

XI – subsidize the preparation of the State’s financial programming;

XII – to support the preparation of the State General Balance Sheet Accounting Statements, as well as those required by the Fiscal Responsibility Law;

XIII – plan, coordinate and execute other specialized technical support activities inherent to the operation of the Finance Department in the financial, accounting, budget, property, social security, technological, human resources and general administration areas;

XIV – perform activities that assist the Fiscal Auditor in the exercise of their duties.

Sefaz BA contest summary

