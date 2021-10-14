Final Fantasy 14 surpasses 24 million players

During a recent Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker expansion preview event, director Naoki Yoshida revealed that Square Enix’s popular MMORPG has surpassed 24 million players. Furthermore, the game became the most profitable Final Fantasy game in the series.

At a press conference, Yoshida revealed that the player counter beat 24 million players 11 years after the original release. In a spreadsheet Yoshida shared with the press, the Final Fantasy 14 player count in 2015 was 4 million registered players. The number reached 10 million when the second expansion, Stormblood, was released in 2017, before doubling in the four years that followed.

“You know how problematic things were for us with the original Final Fantasy 14,” said Yoshida, referring to the game’s troubled launch. “Since then, we’ve been able to transform the title into one that makes a huge contribution to our company’s profits.”

Yoshida points out that Final Fantasy 14 has become the most profitable game in the Final Fantasy series. “It may not seem very appropriate to say this, but in terms of business, we’ve had great success. In the future, we’re not going to skimp on our investments to ensure that this game remains one that our players can enjoy.”

The continued success of Final Fantasy 14 is one of the highlights in the MMORPG market and a true story of redemption, especially after the troubled 2010 release. However, it wasn’t until 2021 that player-to-player advertising of Final Fantasy 14 helped it to become extremely popular.

It’s not because the next expansion will complete a major arc that Final Fantasy 14 is over. During the presentation, Yoshida talked about the next 10 years and thanked players for continuing with the game.

*Translated by: Bruno Yonezawa

