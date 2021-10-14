Find out who invaded and vandalized Aprosoja’s headquarters in Brasília

× Photo: Disclosure

As we reported earlier, the headquarters of aprosoja in Brasília (photo), located in Lago Sul, was invaded and vandalized early this Thursday morning (14) — watch the video here.

Those responsible are from the movement Via Campesina Brazil, which brings together the following entities:

Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST);

Movement for Popular Sovereignty in Mining (MAM);

Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB);

Rural Youth Ministry (PJR);

Small Farmers Movement (MPA);

Peasant Women’s Movement (MMC);

National Coordination for the Coordination of Quilombos (CONAQ);

Movement of Artisanal Fishermen and Fishermen (MPP).

Marco Baratto, from the MST board, admitted the authorship of the act in a statement that Folha registered with the greatest naturalness:

“Aprosoja is one of the funders of this genocidal government in Bolsonaro. They financed the acts of September 7th in Brasília, it is an organization that does not think about the people.”

In a statement, this Via Campesina demonized agribusiness.

“The action, which included the participation of around 200 male and female peasants, denounced the role that agribusiness plays in the growth of hunger, poverty and the increase in food prices in Brazil. This year, agribusiness, mainly with the production of soy, corn and sugar cane, is breaking records in exports and profits.”

