Flag Water scarcity will not be enough to cover costs, says MME

The government and the regulator Aneel study how to deal with the financial mismatch of distributors, since the tariff flag Water scarcity it will not be enough to cover all the costs that the country used to guarantee energy security, said the executive secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Marisete Dadald.

Brazil’s costs for electricity supply, amid the biggest drought in hydroelectric reservoirs in more than 90 years, were higher than expected due to an increase in fuel prices around the world, explained Dadald.

Thus, distributors are having higher costs in the payment of thermals and they would only receive a return on next year’s tariff adjustment.

“The ‘Water Scarcity’ banner… will not be enough to cover all the resources we use for energy security,” said the executive secretary of the Ministry.

The banner, in force between September this year and April 2022, was determined by the Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (Creg) and brought an additional 6.78% increase in the average tariff of regulated consumers. Its level is worth 14.20 reais for every 100 kWh consumed.