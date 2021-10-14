Flamengo confirms accusation to radio from Minas Gerais that it raised suspicion of ‘white suitcase’ to opponents of Atlético-MG – Flamengo

PHOTO: RELEASE/FLAMENGO

Last Wednesday (13), Rádio Itatiaia accused Flamengo of offering a “white suitcase” to all of Atlético-MG’s opponents to ensure favorable results in their fight for the title. On Thursday (14), the general and legal vice president of Mengo, Rodrigo Dunshee, used social networks and informed that the necessary measures against the accusations are already being taken.

“Radio Itatiaia, owned by Atlético, made criminal accusations against FLAMENGO, which will be judicially challenged. Flamengo respects the law, the budget, earns title and pays on time. This bothers a lot of people. Let’s not waste time with fake news from people who want to appear”, wrote on Twitter.

SEE THE PUBLICATION:

Rádio Itatiaia not only accused Flamengo of a “white suitcase”, but also revealed the supposed values. According to the vehicle, Fla would have paid between R$ 400,000 and R$ 500,000 to Chapecoense, in a game that ended in a 2-2 draw, as well as offering an advantage to Santos, who lost to Atlético-MG by 3 rd 1, last Wednesday (13).

While the board resolves extra-field issues and opponents try to disrupt Flamengo’s trajectory towards the title, Renato Gaúcho’s team focuses only on the next commitment to continue seeking the third championship: the game against Cuiabá.

The ball rolls to Flamengo and Cuiabá on Sunday (17), at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã.