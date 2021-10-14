Flamengo fan sues Bruno Henrique and wants R$ 13 million | Soccer

Disclosure Bruno Henrique

Flamengo fan Josineide Constantino Dantas wants in court an indemnity of R$ 13 million from striker Bruno Henrique. The case is being processed at the 1st Business Court and Arbitration Conflicts of São Paulo and has not yet been judged. The information is from columnist Rogério Gentile.

The whole problem occurs due to the commercial exploitation of the brand “Otô Patamá”, an expression used by the striker in November 2019, after a match between Flamengo and Vasco. On the occasion, the forward said that his team was on “another level” and the phrase became a fever and even the title of a song by rapper Djonga.

In court, the fan claims to have the trademark registration with the INPI (National Institute of Industrial Property), so only she can use it in the sale of clothing and sporting goods. She explained in the action that, upon listening to the player’s speech, she considered that the catchphrase would be a great name for a sportswear brand, so she registered it.

In response, Bruno Henrique’s lawyers pointed out that the fan acted in a “cunning” way and that she “try to hitch a ride” on the player’s fame. “We are facing a typical case of parasitic use,” they said. In addition, the player claims to have made three applications for registration of the trademark.