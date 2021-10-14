Flamengo wins Youth at Maracanã for Serie A

O Flamengo defeated the Youth 3-1 on Wednesday night, at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), for the 26th round of the Brazilian championship. With the result, the Rio team reached 45 points and remains in second position. The gauchos, with 28 points, can enter the relegation zone if Sport beat Cuiabá this Thursday.

Kenedy, Pedro and Andreas Pereira scored the goals for Flamengo. William Matheus already cashed for the Youth.

O Flamengo defined the game in the first half. With less than ten minutes Kenedy had already scared goalkeeper Douglas and Mateuzinho had hit a ball on the crossbar. But the fans only screamed a goal even after 11 minutes. Kenedy looked for the table with Pedro, who returned it with a nice heel pass. Kenedy then gave Rafael Forster a disconcerting dribble and shot the archer. It was his first goal with Flamengo’s shirt.







Flamengo beat Juventude 3-1 and remain in second place at the Brazilian Nationals Photo: Maga Jr / Gazeta Press

When Ricardo Bueno demanded a good defense from goalkeeper Diego Alves in a shot from outside the area in the 24th minute, the Youth it gave the impression that it would thicken the game. Pure mistake. In the next minute the Flamengo enlarged. Michael made a good play on the left and crossed for Pedro’s perfect complement.

the third goal of Flamengo it was at 34 minutes. Andreas Pereira took a free kick from the midfield and made the ball, in Didi’s Folha style, fall into the back of Douglas’ net. So he broke the Rio team’s fast for more than three years without scoring a free kick.

O Flamengo returned for the second half willing to keep the pace with an eye on future commitments. So the Youth grew and managed to cash in the 12th minute. Chico took a corner kick and William Matheus went on the second floor to head deep into the goal.

Not even the goal replaced the Flamengo in the game. O Youth continued pressing, but with creative difficulties. On minute 26, Capixaba scared Diego Alves in a shot from outside the area. The Answer of the Flamengo came in the 36th minute, with a shot by Andreas Pereira that hit the crossbar. After that, Flamengo managed the result until the end.

The two teams return to the field for the Brazilian championship on Sunday. Flamengo hosts Cuiabá, also at Maracanã, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia). A little earlier, at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), Juventude fight Grêmio from Rio Grande do Sul at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS).

DATASHEET

FLAMEGO-RJ 3 X 1 YOUTH-RS

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Hour: 19:00 (Brasilia)

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa-GO) Christian Passos Sorence (GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Income: not available

Public: 6,812 paying

Cards yellow: Filipe Luís and Renê (Flemish) and Quintero, William Matheus and Vitor Mendes (Youth)

goals:

FLAMENGO: Kenedy at 11, Pedro at 25 and Andreas Pereira at 34 minutes of the 1st Half

YOUTH: William Matheus at 12 minutes of the 2nd half

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís (Renê); Willian Arão, Thiago Maia (Lázaro) and Andreas Pereira (Bruno Viana); Kenedy (Rodinei), Pedro (Vitor Gabriel) and Michael

Technician: Renato Gaucho

YOUTH: Douglas, Quintero, Vitor Mendes and Rafael Forster (Didi); Paulo Henrique, Ricardinho, Guilherme Castilho (Capixaba), Wágner (Chico) and William Matheus (Guilherme Santos); Paulinho Boia and Ricardo Bueno (Marcos Vinicios)

Technician: Marquinhos Santos