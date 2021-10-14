For authorizing fans of São Paulo in the Arena, Cuiabá runs the risk of punishment – 10/13/2021

By Gabriel Coccitrone

Cuiabá could be the first club in Brasileirão to be punished after the fans return to the stadiums. That’s because Dourado disrespected the protocol of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) by providing a sector in the Arena Pantanal for the visiting fans in the match against São Paulo, last Monday (11), for the 25th round of the national competition.

Vinicius Loureiro, lawyer specializing in sports law and columnist for the Law in the Field, explains that there are chances of punishment to the Mato Grosso club, but rules out the loss of points in the Brasileirão.

“This punishment must be based on article 191 of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice), which only provides for a fine. So that we can talk about the effectiveness of the penalty, the fine should, at least, be greater than the collection that the club had with the sale of such tickets. If they are acquitted or sentenced to a penalty less than the collection, the court will be giving the clubs the expected incentive so that the protocol is not complied with,” he says.

“The CBF, as a sports administration entity, when establishing the protocol of recommendations for the return of the public to the stadiums, did so on a scientific basis, through guidelines from the Medical Commission in conjunction with the Directorate of Competitions. It is worth remembering that the adoption of said operational matrix focuses on public safety and was submitted for approval by the Technical Council, at least for the main competitions organized by the entity. Item 2.2.f is objective in its specifications. punishment of article 191, item II, of the CBJD, for understanding that there was a violation of the deliberation, resolution, determination, requirement, requisition or any normative or administrative act of the sports administration entity to which it is affiliated or linked”, explains Ana Mizutori , lawyer specializing in sports law.

What does art.191 of the CBJD say?

Art. 191. Failure to comply, or hinder compliance:

I – of legal obligation;

II – deliberation, resolution, determination, requirement, request or any normative or administrative act of the CNE or sports administration entity to which it is affiliated or linked;

III – regulation, general or special, of competition. (B.C). PENALTY: fine, from BRL 100.00 (one hundred reais) to 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais), with a deadline for compliance with the obligation.

§ 1 The judging body is entitled to substitute the penalty of fine for a warning if the infraction is of minor gravity.

§ 2 If the infraction is committed by a legal entity, in addition to the penalty to be applied to it, the natural persons responsible for the infraction will be subject to automatic suspension for as long as the breach persists

The veto of the presence of visitors is explicit in item 2 of the ‘Protocol of recommendations for the return of the public to the stadiums in CBF competitions’, which determines that “only the presence of the home club’s fans will be allowed, in order to avoid displacement of fans from other locations”.

The board of Cuiabá announced that the entry of fans wearing the shirt of the visiting team, in this case São Paulo, would be prohibited. However, that is not what happened. Several people wearing the São Paulo club jersey were seen at the Arena Pantanal, more specifically in the lower North sector, where tickets cost between R$50 and R$100.

In contact with Lei em Campo, the board of the club took a stand. “Those people who were in the visitor sector did not transit to Cuiabá, they live in Cuiabá. And the protocol calls for no visiting fans precisely to prevent people from moving. I see this as a bit of inconsistency, because today people are traveling usually for work and leisure. The protocol is a little inconsistent in this regard. Anyway, the audience present cheering for São Paulo is from Grande Cuiabá,” said Cristiano Dresch, vice president of Cuiabá.

With the orientation for not using the São Paulo shirt, some of the visiting fans wore the shirt of Chacarita Junior, from Argentina, which carries a combination of red, black and white.

The total collection of the match was R$ 602,833.00, with an audience of 13 thousand people.

For the case to be judged by the Sports Court, a complaint must be filed by the STJD’s Attorney or other clubs.

