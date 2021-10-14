Ford Ranger 2022 has the front shown in video

The Ford Ranger 2022 had the front revealed in a video (not available), where the front of the American brand’s medium pickup, which will have full LED headlights with a “C” shape, having a double bar that molds over them, having wide grid, larger than the current model.

The lenses feature LED signature and dual LED projectors, having steering repeaters as well as LED daytime running lights. The bumper has wraparound moldings in details such as fog lamps and lower grille.

The Ranger 2022 has black frames on the wheel skirts, as well as running boards and large mirrors. With size apparently a little bigger than the current model. The new generation will have a stronger chassis and suspension modifications.

With production scheduled for South Africa initially, the model will be produced in Thailand and the USA, in addition to Argentina. For now, only parts of the pickup have been revealed, such as the new LED flashlights, as well as the shapes of the bucket lid and exterior.

Already seen in extended or dual cab versions, the new generation Ford Ranger will also have a more advanced driver assistance package. One of the highlights of the product will be the use of the EcoBlue 2.0 engine in Brazil, which may have 160 to 213 horsepower, the power of Ranger Raptor.

A 10-speed automatic transmission should also be available, although the six-speed option can still be used in addition to the six-speed manual gearbox. With four-wheel drive, the Nova Ranger will also have a digital and multimedia cluster with a 10 or 12 inch screen.

With no manual option, the Nova Ranger should also have a hybrid version with a 2.3 EcoBoost engine and electric propulsion, reaching 362 horsepower. The Raptor version should have a 2.7 EcoBoost V6 engine with at least 340 horsepower and a six-speed manual gearbox.

