Fortaleza faces the shy Grêmio who still dreams of recovering in Brasileirão, See Where to watch

This Wednesday, October 13, 2021, another live football match will take place between Fortaleza and Grêmio for the Brazilian Championship, the game will take place tonight, from 20:30 (GMT).

Where to watch?

This time with Grêmio playing away from home, with the refereeing made by Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP). The transmission will be carried out by the Premiere and Minute by Minute at Globo Sports, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Fortaleza and Grêmio) already have their probable lineups.

Learn more below where to watch live football on TV and Online of the duel between Fortaleza x Guild.

Technical sheet – Fortaleza x Grêmio

Match Fortaleza x Guild Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 10/13/2021 at 8:30 pm Streaming Premiere and Minute by Minute at Globo Sports Objective Game of the 26th round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship Stadium Castellan Local Fortaleza-CE Fortress lineup Felipe Alves, Tinga, Titi, Felipe, Éderson, Marcelo Benevenuto, Lucas Lima, Lucas Crispim, Robson, David and Yago Pikachu. Guild Lineup Ruan, Brenno, Vanderson, Diego Souza, Kannemann (Rodrigues), Bruno Cortez (Guilherme Guedes), Mateus Sarará, Lucas Silva, Campaz (Jean Pyerre), Ferreira and Alisson. Modality Brazilian championship Progress Live – 2nd Half

Fortaleza is still in the G-4 of Serie A (it is fourth, with 39 points), but since the beginning of the second round of the competition, instability has worried the tricolor fan. In the last six games, the Lion has lost four. Two of them at home. Taking 3 to 0 of Atlético-GO and Flamengo. Against Grêmio, Vojvoda and company see a chance to win again and remain firmly at the top of the table.

The situation of the gauchos is practically the opposite. In the penultimate place, five points behind the first team outside the relegation zone, Grêmio only sees the crisis increase. He fired Luiz Felipe Scolari at dawn on Monday and has yet to announce his new coach.

CenárioMT is a credible live football news source, visit our page for more exclusive content.

Exclusive and quality news is on ScenarioMT, see our Live Football category and stay up to date.

Find out what are the main football matches around the world today. Check the times and schedule to watch.



–Continues after Advertising!–

Related