Forza Horizon 5 will use neutral pronoun in Portuguese version

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most anticipated games of 2021, and for good reason! As we told in our preview of the first hours of gameplay, the developer Playground Games took great care in both the gameplay and the customization options, even allowing the use of neutral pronouns!

In addition to bringing the most impressive world of the series, with breathtaking graphics in races located in Mexico, the game makes a point of trying to accommodate all player profiles, giving options so that as many people as possible feel represented at the time to create your character.

YouTuber Brksedu reacting positively to the inclusion of “elu/elus”Source: Youtube Brksedu

There are hundreds of customization items to choose from, ranging from cosmetics on your clothes and accessories to how other characters and menus in the game will refer to you. So, in the gender selection screen you can choose to play as him/her, she/her, or elu/elus!

Although neutral pronouns are not included in Brazilian grammar, they are increasingly being used on the internet as a way to contemplate people who do not identify with either the male or female gender.

After checking out some international previews of Forza Horizon 5, it was possible to notice that the original North American game also put these options out of the factory. There, it is possible to play with the genre They/them, but these pronouns are part of the local grammar.

What did you think of the decision to include elu/elus in the next big Xbox exclusive? Looking forward to racing from November 9th, the game’s official release date? Let us know in the comments below!