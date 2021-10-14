From the stands to social networks, Alberto has already become the target of criticism after three games ahead of Athletico | athletico-pr

Athletico won just one point against the relegation teams Bahia and Chapecoense, and coach Alberto Valentim has already started to live with criticism from the rubro-negra fans. Detail: the coach has only three games for the club, with one win, one draw and one defeat.

🎧 Listen to the new GE Athletico podcast

📋 VC scale: assemble the ideal Athletic

Alberto watched the defeat by Flamengo. Afterwards, he led the team in the victory over Atlético-GO away, in the defeat to Bahia at home and in the draw with Chapecoense away. Today, Athletico is the eighth place in the Brasileirão, with 34 points – six behind the G-6.

Alberto Valentim heard the first boos and even screams of “donkey” in front of Bahia, but for a specific reason. He took out David Terans, who had been playing well, in the 14th minute of the second half. Hurricane, which was already trailing 2-0, could not react and stumbled at home.

The performance against Chapecoense, with Santos working miracles and Christian scoring the saving goal in the 43rd of the second half, increased the pressure on Alberto Valentim. Some fans even ask for the coach to leave (see the main reactions below).

Holder in the three games with Alberto, defender Pedro Henrique defended the coach and showed confidence in the reaction.

– There is still a lot of championship ahead. The teacher (Alberto) goes to work. He’s just arrived, he’s working, he has little time to work because it’s a match after a match. So, from the moment he has an opportunity to work more, I’m sure he’ll fix it and we’ll do more in the last third and win the matches – said Pedro Henrique.

This troubled moment comes on the eve of decisive games. Over the next two Wednesdays, Athletico will face Flamengo in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The trip will be on the 20th, in Baixada. And the return, on the 27th, at Maracanã.

Before, the Hurricane receives Fluminense, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. In this match, the technical committee must spare the majority of the holders so as not to run the risk of losing players through injury. Attacking midfielder Nikão, suspended by the third yellow card, is sure to be embezzled.

All Athletico stats in 2021

Follow Globo Esporte on Facebook

1 of 1 Coach Alberto Valentim wins, draws and loses at Athletico — Photo: Athletico Coach Alberto Valentim wins, draws and loses at Athletico — Photo: Athletico

Athletico-PR’s upcoming games