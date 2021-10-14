Gabigol is filmed taking a shower, video goes viral and Brazil striker plays on social media

Gabriel Barbosa was filmed taking a shower, in Manaus, after training with the Brazilian team this Wednesday (13)

the attacker Gabriel Barbosa was filmed by a fan while taking a shower after training in the Brazilian Team, In Manaus.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In the scene, the athlete is next to Arthur Cabral, former attacker of palm trees, and is startled to realize that there is a person filming them during the shower. The footage is uncredited, but it instantly went viral on social media.

Despite the scare, Gabriel Barbosa played with the fact on social networks. After the fact, the athlete of the Flamengo posted a photo watching series on his official account on Instagram and wrote: “Bathing in peace? No! Series in peace, yes!”

The Brazilian team held its first training session in Manaus, at the Ismael Benigno stadium. The entry of fans was prohibited and only a few guests had access to the venue. However, some people invaded the place and had to be removed by the police.

THE Brazilian Team goes to the field this Thursday (14), in front of the Uruguay, from 9:30 pm, for the 12th round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers.