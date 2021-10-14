Galaxy S21 FE may be released next week, new rumor indicates

Update (10/13/21) – JB
Earlier, Samsung took the market by surprise by announcing that it should hold the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event next week. Even though the company does not reveal what should be presented, the first rumors indicate that we will have the debut of the Galaxy S21 FE .
The smartphone has already had its launch delayed due to lack of parts and production was interrupted several times, but the well-known and reliable FrontTron believes that the S21 FE will be one of the stars of the Samsung event.
The information was also shared by Korean sources, with sales forecast to start on October 29th.
People working with Samsung say the devices have already been shipped to retailers in different countries.
So far, Samsung has not commented on the matter. Thus, we emphasize that everything remains in the field of rumors, and it will be necessary to wait until October 20th to know if the S21 FE will finally be available.
Original text (10/06/21)
The “novela” involving the new smartphones from Samsung continues to have a new chapter every day. Today (6), rumors indicate that the South Korean manufacturer may change its mind and postpone the launch of the Galaxy S22 family to make room for the “cancelled” Galaxy S21 FE.
According to information revealed by the Korean media, the reason for this change in strategy is the lack of parts for the new devices. As much as the S21 FE is a “secondary” smartphone, its launch depends only on “old chips”, like the Snapdragon 888.
The case of the Galaxy S22 family is a little different, as the company must buy the latest Qualcomm solution and any delay could be deadly for the January launch forecast.
If Samsung decides to follow the new strategy, the Galaxy S21 FE will be released in January with no event. The company must only release a press release and start sales right thereafter.
On the other hand, the Unpacked event of the Galaxy S22 line may be rescheduled for February. In other words, Samsung may end up reverting to its traditional strategy of launching its Galaxy S smartphones on the eve of the MWC fair.
Delaying the release date of a series as popular as the Samsung Galaxy S (x) is evidently a very delicate step for the company, but it can guarantee that it will stock components to meet the high demand after the launch of the new smartphones.
As usual, Samsung has yet to confirm the veracity of the information. So everything needs to remain in the field of rumours.
Do you believe the change in strategy can ensure that the S22 line has enough parts? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.