Galaxy S21 FE may be released next week, new rumor indicates

Earlier, Samsung took the market by surprise by announcing that it should hold the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event next week. Even though the company does not reveal what should be presented, the first rumors indicate that we will have the debut of the Galaxy S21 FE .

The smartphone has already had its launch delayed due to lack of parts and production was interrupted several times, but the well-known and reliable FrontTron believes that the S21 FE will be one of the stars of the Samsung event.

The information was also shared by Korean sources, with sales forecast to start on October 29th.

People working with Samsung say the devices have already been shipped to retailers in different countries.

So far, Samsung has not commented on the matter. Thus, we emphasize that everything remains in the field of rumors, and it will be necessary to wait until October 20th to know if the S21 FE will finally be available.