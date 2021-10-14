Galaxy Z Fold 3 Goes Fighting in China as W22 5G

China is a market of continental proportions and the success of many companies passes through a consolidated position in the Asian country. Samsung, knowing this, launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 there, but with another name and finish to increase its appeal with the local audience.

There the series of foldables takes the name of Galaxy W, and with that we now have the Galaxy W22 5G. It replaces the W21 (Galaxy Z Fold 2) and features familiar hardware: a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen when opened, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1768 x 2208 pixels, and a 6.2-inch screen , also at 120 Hz, with a 25:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 832 x 2268 pixels.

There is, of course, the camera hidden in the internal display with 4 megapixel resolution. A differential of the Chinese version is the matte black finish, with the spine that holds the folding mechanism in a vivid and textured gold. In general terms, the device seeks to stamp the luxury of carrying the folding cell phone, while in other markets the look is more sober and discreet.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

(Image: Reproduction/Gizmochina)

In an extremely competitive market, China — as well as Brazil — is seeing a price reduction with the new generation of mobile-tablets. There was a drop of 3000 Yuan compared to the Galaxy W21. Around here, the new generation came at prices starting at R$ 12,799 for the model with 256 GB of storage and R$ 13,799 for the version with 512 GB. There, the only model already brings the largest storage capacity, and 16 GB of RAM memory.

Those who expected a SoC upgrade were frustrated: just like the global version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy W22 5G offers the Snapdragon 888 — and not the Plus version of the chip, already made available by Qualcomm. There was no change in the battery either, which continues to offer a capacity of 4400 mAh, with a quick recharge of 25 W on the cable, 10 W on Qi Wireless, and 4.5 W on reverse induction for other devices and accessories.

Price and availability

(Image: Gizmochina/Samsung)

Pre-sales will start tomorrow (14), and sales to the general public will start on October 22nd. In Brazil, the pre-sale included headphones and the new Galaxy Watch 4. The folding cell phone is marketed in partnership with Chinese Telecom, and initially was only planned for November. Apparently Samsung ran to the schedule after positive initial results with its new folding in other markets.

Samsung Galaxy W22 5G: Technical Data

Internal Screen: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 22.5:18 aspect ratio, 2208 x 1768 pixels QXGA+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

External Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 24.5:9 aspect ratio, 2268 x 832 pixels HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM memory: 16 GB

Internal storage: 512GB UFS 3.1

Rear Camera: 12MP (Main, f/1.8) + 12MP (Ultra wide, f/2.2, 123º) + 12MP (Telephoto, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital)

Front camera: 10 MP (f/2.2, external), 4 MP (f/1.8, internal, under display)

Dimensions: 158.2 x 67.1 x 16 mm (open), 158.2 x 128.1 x 16 ~ 14.4 mm (folded)

Weight: 271 grams

Battery: 4400 mAh

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, S Pen support (Fold Edition or S Pen Pro), IPX8 certification, digital player on the side, stereo audio

Available colors: black with gold

Operating system: Android 11, under One UI 3.1.1

Source: Gizmochina