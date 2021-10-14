Galisteu says the farmer’s test will be lucky

The presenter Adriane Galisteu provided some details of the farmer’s test that takes place tonight in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). In some stories on Instagram, she said that all “roceiros” have an equal chance of winning.
“And this test of today’s farmer, huh? Jeez! I’m going to give a spoiler here: it’s a test of luck and any one of the three can win, both Aline, Day, and Victor,” said Adriane .
“There’s no such thing as one having more advantage than the other. It’s a test of luck,” repeated the presenter. “Oh, how nervous! Who’s coming back with the hat today, guys?”
Dayane Mello, Aline Mineiro, Victor Pecoraro and Gui Araujo are on the farm this week. Bill, however, was banned from taking the farmer’s test. Whoever wins the hat today will get rid of the hot seat and return home as the new farmer.
According to the poll of UOL, Victor Pecoraro is preferred to win the race.
Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat
The Farm 2021: Who should get rid of the fields and become the farmer of the week?
15.29%
40.89%
43.82%
Total of 10824 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.