Galisteu says the farmer’s test will be lucky

The presenter Adriane Galisteu provided some details of the farmer’s test that takes place tonight in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). In some stories on Instagram, she said that all “roceiros” have an equal chance of winning.

“And this test of today’s farmer, huh? Jeez! I’m going to give a spoiler here: it’s a test of luck and any one of the three can win, both Aline, Day, and Victor,” said Adriane .

“There’s no such thing as one having more advantage than the other. It’s a test of luck,” repeated the presenter. “Oh, how nervous! Who’s coming back with the hat today, guys?”

Dayane Mello, Aline Mineiro, Victor Pecoraro and Gui Araujo are on the farm this week. Bill, however, was banned from taking the farmer’s test. Whoever wins the hat today will get rid of the hot seat and return home as the new farmer.

According to the poll of UOL, Victor Pecoraro is preferred to win the race.

Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat

1 / 4 1st Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden Playback/RecordTV two / 4 2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider The Farm 2021: Erika receives Gui Araujo’s farmer’s hat Play/PlayPlus 3 / 4 3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time Playback/RecordTV 4 / 4 2021 Farm: Rico receives Gui Araujo’s farmer’s hat Play/PlayPlus