Gas cylinder costs 9% of the minimum wage for the 1st time in 13 years – Economy

Brazilians who needed to replace the 13 kg LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinder for cooking last week had to pay an average of R$ 98.67, according to data from the ANP (National Petroleum Agency, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

The amount corresponds to 8.97% of the minimum wage of R$1,100 and is equivalent to the highest percentage compared to the minimum wage offered to workers since the beginning of 2008, according to information compiled by Petrobras’ Social Observatory website.

According to the surveys, there was a downward trend in the proportion between LPG and the minimum wage over most of the century, interrupted between the years of 2015, when a 13 kg cylinder came to mean 5.7% of the minimum wage, and 2017.

If 7.2% readjustment in the price of cooking gas announced by Petrobras at refineries is passed on in full to consumers, the average amount charged for a 13 kg cylinder can reach R$ 105.80 and approach 10% of the minimum wage, which has not occurred since March 2006.

ANP data, however, show that the amount charged for the cylinder is already found at more than 10% of the minimum wage in all regions of Brazil. In the North, South and Midwest, the maximum price exceeds R$130 or more than 11% of the minimum wage for Brazilians.

Other fuels

The Petrobras Social Observatory survey also compares the current minimum wage with the variation of other fuels. For gasoline, the upward trajectory started in June 2020 was maintained and the act of filling 100 liters of fuel today costs more than R$600, equivalent to more than half (55%) of the minimum wage.

In the case of diesel and ethanol, which have also been on the rise in recent months, a supply of 100 liters costs, with both fuels, 43% of the minimum remuneration paid to professionals in Brazil, while for drivers who use CNG ( Natural Gas Vehicle), the disbursement for each 100m² represents 38% of the minimum.

Petrobras claims that the recent highs reflect the rise in the price of oil on the international market, which was affected by limited supply and the growth in global demand for the fuel, in addition to the exchange rate with the appreciation of the dollar against the real.

“These adjustments are important to ensure that the market continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages by the different actors responsible for serving the various Brazilian regions,” explained the state-owned company last week.