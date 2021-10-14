GeForce Now arrives in Brazil tomorrow (14) with a free plan

Nvidia and Abya revealed, this Wednesday (13), that GeForce Now will be available tomorrow (14) in Brazil. The service promises streaming more than 800 games that are on platforms such as Steam, GOG, Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games.

Among the titles available are online ones such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, League of Legends, splitgate and Among Us. Besides them, there are other popular names like Control, The Medium, No Man’s Sky and Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag.

The new service, which was being tested in the country, works on computers (Windows and Mac) and smartphones (Android and iOS) through the browser or official app.

Competitor of the recently released xCloud, GeForce Now differentiates itself by running through the cloud only games that were purchased by the user or that are free. That is, unlike a library that will be updated and titles can be removed at any time, Nvidia’s service runs games that will forever belong to the owners.

Check out the service plans and prices below:

Free Plan (with waiting list);

Monthly Plan with priority access and RTX graphics: R$44.99/month;

Semester Plan with priority access and RTX graphics: R$40.50/month;

As it is officially available in Brazil, players can use credit cards with Brazilian flags.

game performance

The promise of Nvidia and Abya is that games running in the cloud have the performance of high-end video cards. The GPUs of the South American server (which will supply Brazil) are equivalent to the RTX 2080, for example.

However, the company points out that the service tests the game and changes the configuration according to the processing that will be required. In addition, the player can manually optimize the experience by tinkering with issues such as frame rate (which goes up to 60 fps), resolution and transmission standards (balanced, data saving, competitive etc).

On the performance issue, it was also explained that in light games the GPU is split in two. For those who are playing on the free plan, half a GPU is available. With very heavy games an entire GPU is allocated (even in the case of the free plan).