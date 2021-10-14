GeForce Now arrives in Brazil tomorrow; see prices, available plans and how to subscribe

Service arrives with limited free subscription for users; monthly plan will cost R$44.99

After a long wait and a period of closed trials, the GeForce Now will finally be released on Brazil, the information comes from the website Newspaper of the Games in an exclusive interview with abya, commercial partner of NVIDIA and who will be marketing and taking care of the service of game streaming of the company around here. The launch will be tomorrow, October 14th and will feature monthly and semi-annual subscription plans, as well as a free plan..

For those who don’t know, the GeForce Now is a little different from the service of cloud gaming offered by Microsoft and that arrived in Brazil recently (we teach how to sign here), while the xCloud offers a library of games to be played on its service, on the GeForce Now the user uses their games purchased on the platforms to PRAÇA, which will be run on a machine equipped on the server and will offer excellent graphics quality as the service promises. To find out which games are compatible with GeForce Now you can click here and check directly on the service’s official website.

If you intend to use the service, it’s good to know that to run with good quality in 720p and 60fps the company recommends an internet that has 15 MB/s download, now to enjoy as a 1080p The 60 fps the recommended minimum is 25 MB/s.

As already mentioned, there will be a free plan that will allow the user to enjoy the game through GeForce Now for an hour, but will have to face queues and will not have features found on the boards RTX of the company, which will be something exclusive to the paid plans.

Those who opt for a paid plan initially will have two options, the monthly, which will come out by BRL 44.99 per month and beyond graphics and board features NVIDIA RTX it will also use the priority queue, being able to use the service for up to 4 hours without breaks.

There will also be a semester plan in the amount of BRL 243.00, corresponding to BRL 40.50 per month, it will bring the same features of the monthly plan, it is interesting for those who want to enjoy the service for a long period of time, as it ends up saving some change that already guarantee some new games.

You will be able to download the GeForce Now directly from the service’s official page as soon as it is officially available in the country, there you can subscribe to the plan of your choice. To check all the requirements to use the service, you can check it directly from the website. GeForce Now clicking here,

