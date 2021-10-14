Global stock exchanges continue in the positive field, waiting for corporate indicators and results

This Thursday, the 14th, global stocks continue to fluctuate as concerns increase about inflation and the beginning of the withdrawal of economic stimuli.

In turn, Asian stocks closed higher, with the exception of the Chinese market, which ended the trading session on the downside fearing stagflation.

In China, producer price inflation (PPI) rose 10.7% in September compared to the same month in 2020, becoming the biggest increase since 1996. commodities, being driven mainly by the prices of coal and some energy-intensive products, while demand has weakened, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

European stocks and American futures continue to rise. Investors should remain on the lookout for strong increases in energy-related prices and prospects for stimulus cuts by central banks.

In the United States, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed that inflation remained above 5% on an annual basis, while the latest Federal Reserve minutes (Fed, the US central bank) signaled a reduction in bond purchases from mid-November or December.

With this, the market will pay attention to the economic agenda this Thursday, with the release in the US of the PPI data, which will come out at 9:30 am, in addition to requests for unemployment benefits and crude oil inventories.

This week’s corporate agenda contains the balance sheets of Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

In relation to commodities, oil is up, while iron ore remains under pressure from Chinese interventions with steelmakers.

In Brazil, in addition to paying attention to the economic agenda, with the publication of the volume of services in August by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), investors should monitor developments in the political field.

Yesterday, the Chamber concluded the vote on the bill that changes the incidence of ICMS on fuels and establishes a fixed amount per liter for the tax. The basic text was approved by 392 votes to 71, now going to the Senate. The project’s rapporteur, Dr. Jaziel (PL-CE), stated that the changes could reduce the consumer price by 8% for gasoline, 7% for ethanol and 3.7% for diesel. ICMS on gasoline currently varies from 25% (SP) to 34% (RJ).

The proposal is an attempt to curb the increase in fuel prices, which have been putting pressure on inflation and weighing on consumers’ pockets. However, the doubt still prevails whether the text will pass the Senate, as there is more pressure from the States, which do not want to lose revenue.