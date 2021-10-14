Globo cinematographic reporter attacked by supporter of Bolsonaro in Aparecida | National Newspaper

On this October 12th holiday, Globo’s film reporter Leandro Matozo was attacked while he was working on the news coverage of the Day of Our Lady of Aparecida.

In the vicinity of the Basilica of Aparecida, he and reporter Victor Ferreira were threatened by a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro. While Victor sought police help, the man, identified as Gustavo Milssoni, physically attacked Leandro.

The aggressor was taken to a Military Police post. Police then took him back to the scene of the attack, where he was released. This Wednesday (13), the case was registered at a Civil Police station, which will carry out the investigation.

Globo repudiates the aggression suffered by Leandro Matozo, an exemplary professional, and sympathizes with him, is taking legal steps to support him and informs that, in these cases, it always follows protocol to ensure the safety of its journalists. Globo will continue to carry out the quality journalism that characterizes it with independence and correctness.