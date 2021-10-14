GM workers reject partial proposal and strike is maintained – 10/13/2021

From the Newsroom

From the Diário do Grande ABC





10/13/2021 | 09:50



At a meeting held this Wednesday (13), workers at the GM (General Motors) plant in São Caetano unanimously rejected a new partial counterproposal presented by the company to the union last Friday. Therefore, the strike continues and is now awaiting a new judgment by the TRT (Regional Labor Court) of the 2nd Region.

Regarding economic issues, the company had accepted the 10.42% readjustment related to the INPC (Consumer Price Index) accumulated in the last 12 months, the payment of the salary difference retroactive to September 1st, maintenance of the collective agreement clauses of current work, among other items. Except for Clause 42, which ensures stability to employees with occupational diseases, and also in relation to the value of the Food Voucher, which will be judged today at 3:00 pm, at the TRT.





According to the president of the Union, Aparecido Inácio da Silva, Cidão, GM workers are to be congratulated for the result of today’s assembly, since a series of factors are at stake at this time. “I want to congratulate GM workers for their organization and unity in defending their fair and legitimate interests. Which reveals on your part organization and high level of consciousness. After all, your survival is at stake and that speaks louder when making a decision. Mainly with regard to Clause 42, which the union does not give up either”, said the union president.