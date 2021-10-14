Goal and best moments Corinthians x Fluminense for Brasileirão 2021 (1-0) | 10/13/2021

Thank you for the company! Stay tuned on VAVEL Brazil for more of the coverage of the Brasileirão 2021. To the next

Referee ends at Neo Química Arena: Corinthians 1-0 Fluminense, 26th round of Brasileirão 2021. Goal by Gabriel Pereira

46’/2ºt Danilo receives a spectacular pass from Cazares and crosses into the middle of the area. João Victor plays against his own goal, but Cassio holds back

45’/2ºt Judge points three minutes of extra time

44’/2ºt Vitinho tries to protect the ball to win a corner, but referee scores a goal kick. Coritnhians striker protests

41’/2ndt Corinthians closes to manage the advantage and takes space from Fluminense, who exchanges passes, but finds no gaps

38’/2ºt Adson and Vitinho join the vacancies of Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira

38’/2ºt Caio Paulista leaves for Abel Hernández entry

36’/2ndt Fluminense now has more ball possession, but can’t get there with danger

35’/2ndt Caio Paulista appears to finish in the middle of the area, but hits Fábio Santos

33’/2ºt Gabriel replaces Cantillo

32’/2ndt Danilo takes a closed corner, and Cássio goes well to hold on

31’/2ºt Yago Felipe and Nonato leave for the entrances of Cazares and Martinelli

28’/2ºt Announced to the public at Neo Química Arena: 12,045 fans

26’/2ndt Kick by Gabriel Pereira, who opened the scoring, was Corinthians’ first goal in the entire match

25’/2ºt Fortaleza beat Grêmio 1-0 and moved up to fourth place. Tricolor gaucho is the vice-lantern

23’/2ºt After crossing by Gustavo Mosquito, Gabriel Pereira appears free on Danilo’s back and finishes first. Nice goal! Corinthians 1-0 Fluminense

22’/2ndt bobadilla and Luiz Henrique go out to the entrances of John Kennedy and arias

20’/2ºt Gabriel Pereira makes a good move from the right and raises in the area, but Samuel Xavier moves away. Judge also called for a foul by Roger Guedes on top of Nino

17’/2ºt Fagner crosses from the right into the area, but Nino cuts back

15’/2ndt Gabriel Pereira receives the ball crossed by Cantillo on the left, but refereeing is offside

12’/2nd Luiz Henrique makes an individual play on the right side, but takes a long time to make up his mind and ends up leaving with the ball over the end line

11’/2ºt Submissions (certain): Corinthians 7(0)-11(3) Fluminense

8’/2ºt Yago receives with space on the left after Nonato’s turn, loads and shoots from a distance, but sends to the right of the goal

6’/2ºt David Braz carries the ball and appears in the Corinthians area. Defender tries to cross, but ball deflects and gets Cassio

5’/2ºt After a wrong exit by Fluminense’s defense, Giuliano dominates on the edge of the area and kicks hard, but stamps David Braz

2’/2ºt Renato Augusto makes an individual play and ends up falling after trying to pass the second marker. judge marks nothing

Teams return to the same ones that ended the first half. Corinthians made a change early on due to Willian’s injury

Ball back to roll soon in Itaquera

Halftime at Neo Química Arena: Corinthians 0-0 Fluminense, 26th round of Brasileirão 2021

47′ Caio Paulista makes a great sprint from the right, with the right to dribble between Giuliano’s legs, and plays for Bobadilla, who kicks in cross, over the mark.

46′ Fábio Santos tries for a throw for Gabriel Pereira, but catches badly and sends Samuel Xavier to the feet

45′ Judge points three minutes of extra time

41′ All right with the Fluminense goalkeeper. Game is resumed

40′ Field service for goalkeeper Marcos Felipe, from Fluminense

39′ Fagner appears from the edge of the box and finishes low. Ball dodges and takes a corner

38′ After a long exchange of passes by Corinthians, Roger Guedes receives Gabriel Pereira inside the area and hits cross, but is blocked by Nino

37′ Caio Paulista receives Samuel Xavier inside the area and falls for a penalty after a collision with Gil. judge marks nothing

34′ Gustavo Pereira dominates on the right and makes the ‘shower’ for the area, but David Braz takes it off without any problems

33′ Ball possession: Corinthians 57%43 Fluminense

30′ Gustavo Mosquito makes a good play on the left and crosses into the area, but no one can catch

28′ Fagner hits a free-kick in the area, but tricolor defense takes it away

27′ Danilo gives a strong cart on top of Roger Guedes and takes the first yellow card of the game. Corinthians chance to raise the ball in the area

25′ Luiz Henrique receives Samuel Xavier in the corner of the area, brings it to his left foot and shoots close to the goal!

24′ Caio Paulista receives the ball crossed by Yago inside the area, dominates with space and kicks hard, but Cássio saves with his foot!

22′ Submissions (rights): Corinthians 4(0)-4(1) Fluminense

19′ Bobadilla receives Caio Paulista inside the area and shoots in, but Cássio holds fast

19′ Giuliano tries to score with Renato Augusto at the edge of the area, but receives a pass on the counterfoot

18′ Danilo takes a corner kick on the second post and Luiz Henrique heads right of goal

17′ Nino appears in attack and shoots from far away. Ball dodges and kills Cassio, but passes to the left of the goal

15′ Gabriel Pereira takes a corner kick in the area and Gil goes up to head, over the goal

13′ Gustavo Mosquito catches the rebound from a corner from the edge of the area and crosses for Cantillo, who manages to head but away from the goal

11′ Corinthians medical team protects William’s thigh with plastic and ice

10′ After a free kick in the area, Giuliano heads up the middle and João Victor arrives hitting first, on the right of the goal

8′ Willian it has no more conditions. Gustavo Mosquito enter the place

6′ Jersey 10, which was spared against Sport, leaves the field and the medical team asks for a replacement. willian seems to be crying

6′ Judge stops the match to attend to Willian, from Corinthians

5′ Bobadilla tries to advance on the right and is down asking for a foul after split with Fábio Santos. judge orders to follow

3′ Matches that started at 7pm have already ended: Flamengo 3-1 Juventude, Atlético-MG 3-1 Santos and Chapecoense 1-1 Athletico

2′ Gabriel Pereira receives on the right, clears inside and hits hard into the middle of the area. Giuliano dodges anyway and sends close to Marcos Felipe’s goal!

A minute of silence for Covid-19 victims in Brazil

Teams going up to the lawn of Neo Química Arena

Pedro Rangel, Wellington, Lucca, Cazares, Jhon Arias, John Kennedy, Manoel, Gustavo Apis, Marlon, Calegari, Abel Herández and Martinelli

Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Bobadilla.

Matheus Donelli, Gabriel, Lucas Piton, Luan, Gustavo Silva, Araos, Adson, Gustavo Mantuan, Raul, Du Queiroz, Xavier and Vitinho

Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Willian and Róger Guedes.

Nonato and Nino

Marquinhos, Cássio, Fábio Santos, Cantillo, João Victor and Marquinhos

Brasileirão Serie A 2021 – 26th round

Location: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Time: 9 pm (Brasilia time)

Where to watch: Sportv (minus SP) and Premiere

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

The Timon, from the technician Sylvinho, must start the match with: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto, Giuliano; Willian, Gabriel Pereira, Roger Guedes