Goal and best moments Corinthians x Fluminense for Brasileirão 2021 (1-0) | 10/13/2021

END OF THE GAME!
Referee ends at Neo Química Arena: Corinthians 1-0 Fluminense, 26th round of Brasileirão 2021. Goal by Gabriel Pereira
Almost!!!
46’/2ºt Danilo receives a spectacular pass from Cazares and crosses into the middle of the area. João Victor plays against his own goal, but Cassio holds back
Let’s go to 48′
45’/2ºt Judge points three minutes of extra time
Complaint
44’/2ºt Vitinho tries to protect the ball to win a corner, but referee scores a goal kick. Coritnhians striker protests
Much difficulty
41’/2ndt Corinthians closes to manage the advantage and takes space from Fluminense, who exchanges passes, but finds no gaps
Changes in Corinthians
38’/2ºt Adson and Vitinho join the vacancies of Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira
Change in Fluminense
38’/2ºt Caio Paulista leaves for Abel Hernández entry
no spaces
36’/2ndt Fluminense now has more ball possession, but can’t get there with danger
Blocked
35’/2ndt Caio Paulista appears to finish in the middle of the area, but hits Fábio Santos
Change in Corinthians
33’/2ºt Gabriel replaces Cantillo
good exit
32’/2ndt Danilo takes a closed corner, and Cássio goes well to hold on
Changes in Fluminense
31’/2ºt Yago Felipe and Nonato leave for the entrances of Cazares and Martinelli
Public
28’/2ºt Announced to the public at Neo Química Arena: 12,045 fans
goal detail
26’/2ndt Kick by Gabriel Pereira, who opened the scoring, was Corinthians’ first goal in the entire match
It ended at Castelão
25’/2ºt Fortaleza beat Grêmio 1-0 and moved up to fourth place. Tricolor gaucho is the vice-lantern
GOOOOOOOOOL THE CORINTHIANS! GABRIEL PEREIRA! ⚽⚽
23’/2ºt After crossing by Gustavo Mosquito, Gabriel Pereira appears free on Danilo’s back and finishes first. Nice goal! Corinthians 1-0 Fluminense
Changes in Fluminense’s attack
22’/2ndt bobadilla and Luiz Henrique go out to the entrances of John Kennedy and arias
Take the defense off
20’/2ºt Gabriel Pereira makes a good move from the right and raises in the area, but Samuel Xavier moves away. Judge also called for a foul by Roger Guedes on top of Nino
cut the defense
17’/2ºt Fagner crosses from the right into the area, but Nino cuts back
For everything
15’/2ndt Gabriel Pereira receives the ball crossed by Cantillo on the left, but refereeing is offside
curled up
12’/2nd Luiz Henrique makes an individual play on the right side, but takes a long time to make up his mind and ends up leaving with the ball over the end line
Game numbers
11’/2ºt Submissions (certain): Corinthians 7(0)-11(3) Fluminense
No danger
8’/2ºt Yago receives with space on the left after Nonato’s turn, loads and shoots from a distance, but sends to the right of the goal
venturing out
6’/2ºt David Braz carries the ball and appears in the Corinthians area. Defender tries to cross, but ball deflects and gets Cassio
Blocked
5’/2ºt After a wrong exit by Fluminense’s defense, Giuliano dominates on the edge of the area and kicks hard, but stamps David Braz
Complaint
2’/2ºt Renato Augusto makes an individual play and ends up falling after trying to pass the second marker. judge marks nothing
THE SECOND TIME STARTS
no changes
Teams return to the same ones that ended the first half. Corinthians made a change early on due to Willian’s injury
Teams returning
Ball back to roll soon in Itaquera
First half numbers
END OF FIRST TIME
Halftime at Neo Química Arena: Corinthians 0-0 Fluminense, 26th round of Brasileirão 2021
take bad
47′ Caio Paulista makes a great sprint from the right, with the right to dribble between Giuliano’s legs, and plays for Bobadilla, who kicks in cross, over the mark.
Ugly
46′ Fábio Santos tries for a throw for Gabriel Pereira, but catches badly and sends Samuel Xavier to the feet
Let’s go to 48′
45′ Judge points three minutes of extra time
Restart
41′ All right with the Fluminense goalkeeper. Game is resumed
game stopped
40′ Field service for goalkeeper Marcos Felipe, from Fluminense
Outside!
39′ Fagner appears from the edge of the box and finishes low. Ball dodges and takes a corner
locked
38′ After a long exchange of passes by Corinthians, Roger Guedes receives Gabriel Pereira inside the area and hits cross, but is blocked by Nino
Follow the game
37′ Caio Paulista receives Samuel Xavier inside the area and falls for a penalty after a collision with Gil. judge marks nothing
For nobody
34′ Gustavo Pereira dominates on the right and makes the ‘shower’ for the area, but David Braz takes it off without any problems
Game numbers
33′ Ball possession: Corinthians 57%43 Fluminense
one more card
passes through everyone
30′ Gustavo Mosquito makes a good play on the left and crosses into the area, but no one can catch
take the back
28′ Fagner hits a free-kick in the area, but tricolor defense takes it away
painted card
27′ Danilo gives a strong cart on top of Roger Guedes and takes the first yellow card of the game. Corinthians chance to raise the ball in the area
What a danger!
25′ Luiz Henrique receives Samuel Xavier in the corner of the area, brings it to his left foot and shoots close to the goal!
Defend the goalkeeper!!!
24′ Caio Paulista receives the ball crossed by Yago inside the area, dominates with space and kicks hard, but Cássio saves with his foot!
Game numbers
22′ Submissions (rights): Corinthians 4(0)-4(1) Fluminense
Get the goalkeeper!
19′ Bobadilla receives Caio Paulista inside the area and shoots in, but Cássio holds fast
lack of rapport
19′ Giuliano tries to score with Renato Augusto at the edge of the area, but receives a pass on the counterfoot
Outside!
18′ Danilo takes a corner kick on the second post and Luiz Henrique heads right of goal
Scared
17′ Nino appears in attack and shoots from far away. Ball dodges and kills Cassio, but passes to the left of the goal
one more headbutt
15′ Gabriel Pereira takes a corner kick in the area and Gil goes up to head, over the goal
No danger
13′ Gustavo Mosquito catches the rebound from a corner from the edge of the area and crosses for Cantillo, who manages to head but away from the goal
treatment at the bank
11′ Corinthians medical team protects William’s thigh with plastic and ice
Outside!!
10′ After a free kick in the area, Giuliano heads up the middle and João Victor arrives hitting first, on the right of the goal
Change in Corinthians
8′ Willian it has no more conditions. Gustavo Mosquito enter the place
off the lawn
6′ Jersey 10, which was spared against Sport, leaves the field and the medical team asks for a replacement. willian seems to be crying
game stopped
6′ Judge stops the match to attend to Willian, from Corinthians
Follow the game
5′ Bobadilla tries to advance on the right and is down asking for a foul after split with Fábio Santos. judge orders to follow
games closed
3′ Matches that started at 7pm have already ended: Flamengo 3-1 Juventude, Atlético-MG 3-1 Santos and Chapecoense 1-1 Athletico
Almost!!!
2′ Gabriel Pereira receives on the right, clears inside and hits hard into the middle of the area. Giuliano dodges anyway and sends close to Marcos Felipe’s goal!
STARTED!
Homage
A minute of silence for Covid-19 victims in Brazil
uniforms
Ball rolls in a little while!
Teams going up to the lawn of Neo Química Arena
round games
⏱️⏱️
tricolor reserves
Pedro Rangel, Wellington, Lucca, Cazares, Jhon Arias, John Kennedy, Manoel, Gustavo Apis, Marlon, Calegari, Abel Herández and Martinelli
Escalated Fluminense
Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Bobadilla.
alvinegro bank
Matheus Donelli, Gabriel, Lucas Piton, Luan, Gustavo Silva, Araos, Adson, Gustavo Mantuan, Raul, Du Queiroz, Xavier and Vitinho
Corinthians defined
Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Willian and Róger Guedes.
Hanging from Fluminense
Nonato and Nino
Corinthians hanging
Marquinhos, Cássio, Fábio Santos, Cantillo, João Victor and Marquinhos
video arbitration
field arbitration
Where and how to watch the Corinthians vs Fluminense game LIVE on TV in real time?
Brasileirão Serie A 2021 – 26th round
Location: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)
Time: 9 pm (Brasilia time)
Where to watch: Sportv (minus SP) and Premiere
Real time: VAVEL Brazil
When is the Corinthians vs Fluminense game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Stadium audience
last clash
Historic
Probable lineup of Fluminense
Fred is embezzlement
Probable Corinthians lineup
The Timon, from the technician Sylvinho, must start the match with: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto, Giuliano; Willian, Gabriel Pereira, Roger Guedes
willian returns
Corinthians streak
Opinion: the fans are back, but Fluminense’s football hasn’t
Fluminense Sequence
Hello supporter!
Welcome! From 9 pm, the ball rolls in Itaquera for Corinthians x Fluminense, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão 2021. follow with us