Goal and best moments Corinthians x Fluminense for Brasileirão 2021 (1-0) | 10/13/2021

by

23:12 5 hours ago

Best moments Corinthians 1-0 Fluminense

10:58 pm 5 hours ago

10:58 pm 5 hours ago

10:53 pm 5 hours ago

10:48 pm 5 hours ago

Game numbers

10:43 pm 5 hours ago

END OF THE GAME!

Referee ends at Neo Química Arena: Corinthians 1-0 Fluminense, 26th round of Brasileirão 2021. Goal by Gabriel Pereira

10:33 pm 5 hours ago

Almost!!!

46’/2ºt Danilo receives a spectacular pass from Cazares and crosses into the middle of the area. João Victor plays against his own goal, but Cassio holds back

22:28 6 hours ago

Let’s go to 48′

45’/2ºt Judge points three minutes of extra time

22:23 6 hours ago

Complaint

44’/2ºt Vitinho tries to protect the ball to win a corner, but referee scores a goal kick. Coritnhians striker protests

10:18 pm 6 hours ago

Much difficulty

41’/2ndt Corinthians closes to manage the advantage and takes space from Fluminense, who exchanges passes, but finds no gaps

10:13 pm 6 hours ago

Changes in Corinthians

38’/2ºt Adson and Vitinho join the vacancies of Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira

22:08 6 hours ago

Change in Fluminense

38’/2ºt Caio Paulista leaves for Abel Hernández entry

10:03 pm 6 hours ago

no spaces

36’/2ndt Fluminense now has more ball possession, but can’t get there with danger

9:58 pm 6 hours ago

Blocked

35’/2ndt Caio Paulista appears to finish in the middle of the area, but hits Fábio Santos

9:53 pm 6 hours ago

Change in Corinthians

33’/2ºt Gabriel replaces Cantillo

9:48 pm 6 hours ago

good exit

32’/2ndt Danilo takes a closed corner, and Cássio goes well to hold on

9:43 pm 6 hours ago

Changes in Fluminense

31’/2ºt Yago Felipe and Nonato leave for the entrances of Cazares and Martinelli

9:38 pm 6 hours ago

Public

28’/2ºt Announced to the public at Neo Química Arena: 12,045 fans

9:33 pm 6 hours ago

goal detail

26’/2ndt Kick by Gabriel Pereira, who opened the scoring, was Corinthians’ first goal in the entire match

9:28 pm 7 hours ago

It ended at Castelão

25’/2ºt Fortaleza beat Grêmio 1-0 and moved up to fourth place. Tricolor gaucho is the vice-lantern

9:23 pm 7 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOL THE CORINTHIANS! GABRIEL PEREIRA! ⚽⚽

23’/2ºt After crossing by Gustavo Mosquito, Gabriel Pereira appears free on Danilo’s back and finishes first. Nice goal! Corinthians 1-0 Fluminense

9:18 pm 7 hours ago

Changes in Fluminense’s attack

22’/2ndt bobadilla and Luiz Henrique go out to the entrances of John Kennedy and arias

9:13 pm 7 hours ago

Take the defense off

20’/2ºt Gabriel Pereira makes a good move from the right and raises in the area, but Samuel Xavier moves away. Judge also called for a foul by Roger Guedes on top of Nino

9:08 pm 7 hours ago

cut the defense

17’/2ºt Fagner crosses from the right into the area, but Nino cuts back

9:03 pm 7 hours ago

For everything

15’/2ndt Gabriel Pereira receives the ball crossed by Cantillo on the left, but refereeing is offside

20:58 7 hours ago

curled up

12’/2nd Luiz Henrique makes an individual play on the right side, but takes a long time to make up his mind and ends up leaving with the ball over the end line

20:53 7 hours ago

Game numbers

11’/2ºt Submissions (certain): Corinthians 7(0)-11(3) Fluminense

20:48 7 hours ago

No danger

8’/2ºt Yago receives with space on the left after Nonato’s turn, loads and shoots from a distance, but sends to the right of the goal

20:38 7 hours ago

venturing out

6’/2ºt David Braz carries the ball and appears in the Corinthians area. Defender tries to cross, but ball deflects and gets Cassio

20:33 7 hours ago

Blocked

5’/2ºt After a wrong exit by Fluminense’s defense, Giuliano dominates on the edge of the area and kicks hard, but stamps David Braz

20:28 8 hours ago

Complaint

2’/2ºt Renato Augusto makes an individual play and ends up falling after trying to pass the second marker. judge marks nothing

20:23 8 hours ago

THE SECOND TIME STARTS

20:18 8 hours ago

no changes

Teams return to the same ones that ended the first half. Corinthians made a change early on due to Willian’s injury

8:13 pm 8 hours ago

Teams returning

Ball back to roll soon in Itaquera

20:08 8 hours ago

First half numbers

20:03 8 hours ago

END OF FIRST TIME

Halftime at Neo Química Arena: Corinthians 0-0 Fluminense, 26th round of Brasileirão 2021

7:58 pm 8 hours ago

take bad

47′ Caio Paulista makes a great sprint from the right, with the right to dribble between Giuliano’s legs, and plays for Bobadilla, who kicks in cross, over the mark.

19:48 8 hours ago

Ugly

46′ Fábio Santos tries for a throw for Gabriel Pereira, but catches badly and sends Samuel Xavier to the feet

19:43 8 hours ago

Let’s go to 48′

45′ Judge points three minutes of extra time

7:33 pm 8 hours ago

Restart

41′ All right with the Fluminense goalkeeper. Game is resumed

19:28 9 hours ago

game stopped

40′ Field service for goalkeeper Marcos Felipe, from Fluminense

19:23 9 hours ago

Outside!

39′ Fagner appears from the edge of the box and finishes low. Ball dodges and takes a corner

19:18 9 hours ago

locked

38′ After a long exchange of passes by Corinthians, Roger Guedes receives Gabriel Pereira inside the area and hits cross, but is blocked by Nino

7:13 pm 9 hours ago

Follow the game

37′ Caio Paulista receives Samuel Xavier inside the area and falls for a penalty after a collision with Gil. judge marks nothing

19:08 9 hours ago

For nobody

34′ Gustavo Pereira dominates on the right and makes the ‘shower’ for the area, but David Braz takes it off without any problems

19:03 9 hours ago

Game numbers

33′ Ball possession: Corinthians 57%43 Fluminense

6:58 pm 9 hours ago

one more card

6:53 pm 9 hours ago

passes through everyone

30′ Gustavo Mosquito makes a good play on the left and crosses into the area, but no one can catch

6:48 pm 9 hours ago

take the back

28′ Fagner hits a free-kick in the area, but tricolor defense takes it away

6:43 pm 9 hours ago

painted card

27′ Danilo gives a strong cart on top of Roger Guedes and takes the first yellow card of the game. Corinthians chance to raise the ball in the area

6:38 pm 9 hours ago

What a danger!

25′ Luiz Henrique receives Samuel Xavier in the corner of the area, brings it to his left foot and shoots close to the goal!

6:33 pm 9 hours ago

Defend the goalkeeper!!!

24′ Caio Paulista receives the ball crossed by Yago inside the area, dominates with space and kicks hard, but Cássio saves with his foot!

6:28 pm 10 hours ago

Game numbers

22′ Submissions (rights): Corinthians 4(0)-4(1) Fluminense

6:23 pm 10 hours ago

Get the goalkeeper!

19′ Bobadilla receives Caio Paulista inside the area and shoots in, but Cássio holds fast

6:18 pm 10 hours ago

lack of rapport

19′ Giuliano tries to score with Renato Augusto at the edge of the area, but receives a pass on the counterfoot

6:13 pm 10 hours ago

Outside!

18′ Danilo takes a corner kick on the second post and Luiz Henrique heads right of goal

18:08 10 hours ago

Scared

17′ Nino appears in attack and shoots from far away. Ball dodges and kills Cassio, but passes to the left of the goal

6:03 pm 10 hours ago

one more headbutt

15′ Gabriel Pereira takes a corner kick in the area and Gil goes up to head, over the goal

17:58 10 hours ago

No danger

13′ Gustavo Mosquito catches the rebound from a corner from the edge of the area and crosses for Cantillo, who manages to head but away from the goal

17:53 10 hours ago

treatment at the bank

11′ Corinthians medical team protects William’s thigh with plastic and ice

5:48 pm 10 hours ago

Outside!!

10′ After a free kick in the area, Giuliano heads up the middle and João Victor arrives hitting first, on the right of the goal

5:43 pm 10 hours ago

Change in Corinthians

8′ Willian it has no more conditions. Gustavo Mosquito enter the place

17:38 10 hours ago

off the lawn

6′ Jersey 10, which was spared against Sport, leaves the field and the medical team asks for a replacement. willian seems to be crying

5:33 pm 10 hours ago

game stopped

6′ Judge stops the match to attend to Willian, from Corinthians

5:28 pm 11 hours ago

Follow the game

5′ Bobadilla tries to advance on the right and is down asking for a foul after split with Fábio Santos. judge orders to follow

17:23 11 hours ago

games closed

3′ Matches that started at 7pm have already ended: Flamengo 3-1 Juventude, Atlético-MG 3-1 Santos and Chapecoense 1-1 Athletico

5:18 pm 11 hours ago

Almost!!!

2′ Gabriel Pereira receives on the right, clears inside and hits hard into the middle of the area. Giuliano dodges anyway and sends close to Marcos Felipe’s goal!

5:13 pm 11 hours ago

STARTED!

17:08 11 hours ago

Homage

A minute of silence for Covid-19 victims in Brazil

17:03 11 hours ago

uniforms

4:58 pm 11 hours ago

Ball rolls in a little while!

Teams going up to the lawn of Neo Química Arena

4:53 pm 11 hours ago

round games

4:43 pm 11 hours ago

⏱️⏱️

4:33 pm 11 hours ago

tricolor reserves

Pedro Rangel, Wellington, Lucca, Cazares, Jhon Arias, John Kennedy, Manoel, Gustavo Apis, Marlon, Calegari, Abel Herández and Martinelli

4:28 pm 12 hours ago

Escalated Fluminense

Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Bobadilla.

16:23 12 hours ago

alvinegro bank

Matheus Donelli, Gabriel, Lucas Piton, Luan, Gustavo Silva, Araos, Adson, Gustavo Mantuan, Raul, Du Queiroz, Xavier and Vitinho

4:18 pm 12 hours ago

Corinthians defined

Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Willian and Róger Guedes.

4:13 pm 12 hours ago

Hanging from Fluminense

Nonato and Nino

16:08 12 hours ago

Corinthians hanging

Marquinhos, Cássio, Fábio Santos, Cantillo, João Victor and Marquinhos

16:03 12 hours ago

video arbitration

15:58 12 hours ago

field arbitration

3:53 pm 12 hours ago

Where and how to watch the Corinthians vs Fluminense game LIVE on TV in real time?

Brasileirão Serie A 2021 – 26th round
Location: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)
Time: 9 pm (Brasilia time)
Where to watch: Sportv (minus SP) and Premiere
Real time: VAVEL Brazil

3:48 pm 12 hours ago

When is the Corinthians vs Fluminense game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

3:43 pm 12 hours ago

Stadium audience

3:38 pm 12 hours ago

last clash

3:33 pm 12 hours ago

Historic

3:28 pm 13 hours ago

Probable lineup of Fluminense

3:23 pm 13 hours ago

Fred is embezzlement

3:18 pm 13 hours ago

Probable Corinthians lineup

The Timon, from the technician Sylvinho, must start the match with: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil, Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto, Giuliano; Willian, Gabriel Pereira, Roger Guedes

3:13 pm 13 hours ago

willian returns

15:08 13 hours ago

Corinthians streak

3:03 pm 13 hours ago

Opinion: the fans are back, but Fluminense’s football hasn’t

14:58 13 hours ago

Fluminense Sequence

2:53 pm 13 hours ago

Hello supporter!

Welcome! From 9 pm, the ball rolls in Itaquera for Corinthians x Fluminense, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão 2021. follow with us