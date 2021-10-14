“Goal! goal!”: Atlético-MG fans revere idol Diego Tardelli in victory against Santos | athletic-mg

The match between Atlético-MG and Santos can also be told through reunions. Coach Cuca reviewed the players he commanded in the final of Libertadores 2020, by Peixe. And Diego Tardelli, reserve of the São Paulo team, lived minutes of tribute.

A Voz da Torcida – Markin: “We’re back to the stands at the right time”

Idolo do Galo, champion of the 2013 Libertadores and 2014 Brazil Cup, Tardelli left the club at the end of May, in the 1st round of the Brazilian Nationals. He was not related, but with the end of the contract, he received numerous actions of affection from the club: shirt, plaque, speech. It had everything.

On his return to Gigante da Pampulha, this time as an opponent, Tardelli was called in by Fábio Carille in the second half, when Galo had already turned the score around (won by 3 to 1). The fans, relieved by the result that kept the same slack in the lead, then began to sing the old song:

– Taaaaaaardeeeeeeelli! Goal! Goal!

1 of 2 Diego Tardelli at Atlético-MG vs Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Diego Tardelli in Atlético-MG vs Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

With the tension of the match, Tardelli only managed to respond to the demonstrations after the final whistle. He applauded those who shouted his name and did not forget the 112 goals scored by Galo. He left Mineirão, where he made history, hugging Cuca, whom he already called “father” in the football world.

For Santos, Tardelli is still looking for more space. Peixe lost Léo Baptistão before the 12-minute match. Raniel, who would score the only goal of Santos in the match, was chosen for the vacancy. DT99 spent 15 minutes on the field, coming in right after Galo’s third goal.