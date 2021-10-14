GOL opens sales for new routes to Cabo Frio, Rio Preto and Ribeirão with Voepass aircraft





GOL Linhas Aéreas is now offering new options for destinations with the resumption of operations and advances in vaccination throughout Brazil. As a result of the partnership with Voepass, three cities will receive new routes departing from Guarulhos. The routes will be marketed exclusively by GOL and operated by the partner company, including flights to Cabo Frio, São José do Rio Preto and Ribeirão Preto.

Ticket sales to the three destinations begin this Wednesday, the 13th, for flights to be carried out from December to the city of Rio de Janeiro, a popular destination for tourists during the summer, and from March 2022 in the case of cities in São Paulo, important centers of the economy in the interior of the state.

For these operations, ATR-72 aircraft with capacity for 68 passengers will be used.

The expansion is part of the increased demand for flights to cities in the interior of Brazil, strengthened by the partnership with VOEPASS. This year, GOL has already announced new routes from Guarulhos to Juiz de Fora, Presidente Prudente and Joinville, for example.

Other stretches in the Northeast, linking Salvador to Maceió, Aracaju, Petrolina, Vitória da Conquista, Porto Seguro and Ilhéus will have schedules restructured as of December, in order to feed two new connectivity structures at the base, consolidating the importance of the hub of the Bahian capital. and its pillar of connectivity not only with the interior and coast of the State, but also with other States in the Northeast and with the country.

Flight times are:

CABO FRIO – GUARULHOS (from 12/25/2021)

SÃO JOSÉ DO RIO PRETO – GUARULHOS (from 03/07/2022)

RIBEIRÃO PRETO – GUARULHOS (from 03/07/2022)

Check the times and frequencies of flights in NE from 12/01/2021:

MACEIÓ – SALVADOR

ARACAJU – SALVADOR

PETROLINE – SALVADOR

VICTORY OF CONQUEST – SALVADOR

SAFE PORT – SALVADOR

ILHÉUS – SALVADOR

Gol Information



