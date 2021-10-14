Grêmio seeks Vagner Mancini, but still discusses names to take over the team in place of Felipão | Guild

Vagner Mancini, current coach of América-MG, is one of those quoted to take over Grêmio in Felipão’s place. As found the ge , the Grêmio board has been interviewing names for the position, but has not yet defined the target in the market.

Mancini is one of the professionals on the Grêmio board’s agenda. However, the conversations were much more of a probing bias, with no proposal presented so far.

Other names, such as Roger Machado and Mano Menezes, were also analyzed. Both are free on the market, but have already stated that they have no interest in taking over any club at this time.

The expectation is that the new Grêmio coach will be made official by Thursday at the latest. In contact with the report from ge, the management says it will not comment on any name.

Vagner Mancini observes the match between Cuiabá x América-MG, for Serie A — Photo: Gil Gomes/AGIF

Vagner Mancini was at Corinthians since last year. He left the position in May, after being eliminated from the semifinals of the Campeonato Paulista by Palmeiras. The coach faced pressure at the São Paulo club for the bad start of the 2021 season.

In June, he was hired by América-MG with a contract until the end of the Brazilian Championship. The coach led Coelho in 20 matches so far, with seven wins, nine draws and four defeats, with 50% success.