Gui Araujo is thinking about having cracked the rib

This afternoon, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Gui Araujo complained of a rib discomfort and thought he had cracked a bone. The influencer talked about the matter with Dynho Alves, in the headquarters room.

The dancer even thought that his colleague would need to leave the house to assess the situation.

“I do not know [se vou precisar]. That’s why I didn’t call [ajuda] so far. I thought it would pass,” said Bill.

Dynho signaled that the pawn had been complaining about this discomfort for a week, and Gui stated that he even took medication that didn’t solve his problem. Anitta’s ex-boyfriend said that as soon as he returned from a sponsored dynamic that took place this afternoon, he would seek medical help.

“I’m not even able to open the lung. […] I don’t know if he cracked his rib, which it was,” he lamented. He said he still doesn’t know what movement he made to cause the alleged fracture.

“When you do the animals, do you do them well or do you feel pain?”, asked Dynho.

“Roll up. That’s why I lock my back here,” he replied. The pawn added that he can only sleep facing to one side. “It’s stealing the total breeze. I can’t think of anything else anymore, just stay in that short breath,” he continued.

The ex-Power Couple has suggested that Bill will need to take tests. Araujo took the opportunity to say that he is not doing well psychologically either.

“That way I can’t stand it, no. […] All this roll here. I’m bad already. If only physically, but I’m already psychologically messed up. And the worst thing is that I’ve done everything, I put a bag, I put ice, I applied ointment and I took medicine. […] I can’t take this stuff anymore. Then there’s a physical pain like that, it steals the breeze too much, you can’t think of anything else,” he said.

Dynho tried to reassure his friend: “You’re going to take a medicine, it’ll go away and then you’ll get stronger psychologically too. You won’t let yourself be shaken by a stop like that, regardless of what’s happening. Give up the stuff that easy. You’re already here. until now,” he advised.

