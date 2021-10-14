Gusttavo Lima goes to Andressa Suita’s house and posts a family photo; see the pictures

Top Stories

Miniatures at home: get to know 5 plants that you can make Bonsai

This Wednesday (13), Andressa Suita posted a photo on your official profile of Instagram together with your children in celebration of Children’s Day. To the surprise of his followers, the singer Gusttavo Lima he was also present at Andressa’s house along with her children; see the photos below

Gusttavo Lima also made a post on his official profile of Instagram with their children in honor of children’s day. His followers commented on the former couple, who unfortunately are no longer together.

See here: Widow of Mc Kevin, Deolane Bezerra, rocks with sensual clothes on the beach and becomes the subject; check it out now

Moments lived and then shared …#days children 🥰🥳❤️

Memories 💛 12/10/2021

Happy day, to all the children who accompany me. Especially my children Gabriel and Samuel, you give meaning to my life! Daddy loves you. 💙💙🍭🍭#Children’s Day

“God bless my friend your family” Said a follower in Gusttavo Lima’s publication. “Beautiful, happy children’s day Samuel and Gabriel may our lady Aparecida enlighten your lives” Another follower commented. “Beauty from more Brazil” Commented a follower in the publication of Andressa Suita. “I always knew, Gusdressa lives!” Finished another follower.

Check it out here too: Dynho Alves could be expelled from A Fazenda and Mirella posted a photo

Learn more about Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima

Andressa Suita was born on January 20, 1988 in Goiás. Many of her followers do not know that the artist has already participated in the programming of The farm in 2009, which made her grow more in the world of the famous. Nowadays he has two children with the singer Gusttavo Lima, Samuel and Gabriel, but unfortunately the ex couple are no longer together.

Nivaldo Batista Lima, better known by the artistic name Gusttavo Lima, was born on September 3, 1989 in Minas Gerais. Nowadays, he is known as one of the greatest country singers, with more than 40 million followers in his official profile. Instagram. In addition to being a singer, Gusttavo Lima is a composer, music producer and Brazilian businessman.

After the end of the ex relationship with Andressa, began to arise many suspicions that it had been due to a betrayal on the part of the singer Gusttavo Lima, but neither Andressa nor Gusttavo took a stand on these comments coming from several internet users.

Don’t forget to check: Virginia Fonseca, wife of singer Zé Felipe, makes a comparison with her daughter Maria Alice; see the pictures