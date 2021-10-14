Halloween Ends will incorporate pandemic and current political issues

Michael Myers won’t be the only one wearing a mask in Halloween Ends. The director and screenwriter David Gordon Green he told Uproxx that his third film in charge of the saga will take place in 2022, the same year it will be released, and will incorporate the covid-19 pandemic into the plot.

“If you think about it, we’re letting these characters [em Halloween Kills] in the year 2018, when the world was very different. We’ll have Haddonfield’s world affected by the trauma of the events of the two previous films, and we’ll have some time to process that trauma – but at the same time, we’ll have the whole world going through the pandemic, and various quirky political events that turned everything on its head. down“he commented.

the new movie of halloween will show how Michael Myers survived the Laurie Strode trap (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her family, in the feature film of 2018, returning once again to make the survivor hell.

Halloween Kills: The Horror Continues, directed by David Gordon Green and co-starred by Judy Greer, Andy Matichak and Thomas Mann, arrives in Brazilian cinemas on October 15, 2021.

