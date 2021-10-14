Havana Syndrome: Mysterious Disease Intrigues Scientists | World-News | Online Diary

Havana syndrome was first reported between 2016 and 2017, when employees at the US embassy in the Cuban capital began to exhibit a strange set of symptoms and clinical signs. The situation led to the almost complete closure of the embassy. At the time, US authorities advised citizens not to travel to Cuba and suspended the issuance of visas at the embassy in Havana.

Dentist Ensures He Knows When You Have Oral Sex

US authorities are now investigating possible cases of Havana syndrome at the embassy in Bogotá, days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Colombia.

More than a dozen embassy employees have Havana syndrome-like symptoms; sudden dizziness, nausea, headaches and neck pain and lack of concentration.

Some had to be evacuated from Colombia, including a family with a minor, a State Department source told CNN. Americans affected by the disease, mostly CIA employees, describe an intense and painful sound in their ears. Some of the 200 or so remained dizzy and fatigued for months.

Born in July can withdraw emergency aid

This Tuesday (12), the US newspaper Wall Street Journal showed, for the first time, emails sent by the US ambassador in Havana, Philip Goldberg, confirming a “series of unexplained health problems” or UHLs – the term used for Havana syndrome by the government of the United States (USA) – since mid-September.

Colombian President Iván Duque told the New York Times that his country is investigating the situation, stressing that the US is coordinating the inquiry.

Havana Syndrome

On Friday (8), cases of Havana syndrome were also registered at the US embassy in Berlin.

In August, US Vice President Kamala Harris postponed a trip to Vietnam. after two US officials were removed from the country after falling ill. At the time, it was not confirmed whether these were cases of Havana syndrome.

President Joe Biden has stated that he wants to find the cause and responsible for the disease. He signed a law that authorizes CIA and State Department chiefs to provide financial compensation to US government employees who are affected by the syndrome.

The BBC, a State Department official refused to confirm the reports. He said in a statement that reports by AHLs are being rigorously investigated, wherever they are presented, and that the agency is actively working to identify the cause of the problem, which is attributed to a foreigner.