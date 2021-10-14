HBO Max launches this week (10/13/2021)

The second week of October is full of good news for subscribers to HBO Max, which has updated its catalog and brought a large amount of classic and current series for you to marathon at will, as well as movies that make for an excellent cinema session. O Canaltech, as usual, not only lists all the releases of the streaming platform, it also gives you some hints of what you can watch to get the most out of your subscription.

This week, the series is the big highlight on HBO Max. This is so true that the streaming catalog has gained a handful of established series, including the teenager pretty little liars, which is about to win reboot. That’s why the show arrives for streaming subscribers in a kind of heat, either for you to know or remember the story of the group of friends who keep complex secrets, including the disappearance of one of the friends who disappeared without leaving any clues. And it is precisely this particular secret that begins to haunt them, especially now that they are receiving mysterious letters that indicate that someone else knows everything that happened.

Speaking of mystery, if you’re a fan of criminal investigations, it’s worth paying attention to the additions that HBO Max has been making to the catalogue. Last week we had the premiere of classic series of the genre, including the acclaimed CSI: NY and CSI: Miami; and now it was time to CSI: Criminal Investigation disembark at the service. The series was largely responsible for spreading this genre on television in the 2000s and yielded no less than 16 seasons — and if this is not enough to attest to the quality of the production, it is good to emphasize that it was the one who gave rise to these two spin- offs. The plot follows the troubled daily life of a group of Las Vegas investigators who analyze the places where crimes were committed, combining different methods of investigation with experience and instinct to solve cases ranging from shoplifting to child abuse. It’s just a shame that the series is not yet available in full.

CSI (Image: Disclosure/CBS)

Following this footstep, HBO Max released this week the first season of murderer without a past, original Mexican production of the platform pulled into the police investigation. Proof of this is that the protagonist is retired police officer Pascual Léon, who begins to suffer from memory loss and ends up being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Despite this, he finds in illness the perfect excuse to solve a problem that has haunted him for years. On the other hand, young police officer Jimena has finally been assigned a case that will not only test her abilities, but could catapult her career. Now their path will cross and they will have to face challenges they never thought they would be willing to face.

To calm things down, another classic series that was made available this week: mom. Starring Anna Faris and Allison Janney, the show won several awards and, for many people, for having redefined the genre of television comedy. In all, there are eight seasons that tell the hilarious relationship of conflicts and adventures of a single mother fresh out of rehab and her mother, an alcoholic who has been missing for years and now returns to complicate her daughter’s life, who just wanted to put her life back together. in order.

Closing this week’s nomination round, nothing better than talking about superheroes, right? And since HBO Max is the home of DC, nothing fairer than a handful of Justice League animations that have made their way into the streaming service’s catalog in recent days. Altogether, there are no less than seven animated feature films focused on the superhero group, including the acclaimed Dark Justice League and Justice League: The Legion of Evil. So, if you still want to watch all the DCU movies, this week promises another round.

In addition to these tips, there is much more news for you to enjoy at HBO Max. Canaltech lists all the streaming platform’s releases this week, all properly linked. So your only job is to choose what to watch and hit play. Take a good look and enjoy!

