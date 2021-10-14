Headquarters of Aprosoja BR, Abramilho and Abrass, in Brasília, is vandalized by Via…

The Brasília office that houses the headquarters of Aprosoja Brasil (Association of Soybean Producers of Brazil), Abramilho (Brazilian Association of Maize Producers), Abrass (Brazilian Association of Soybean Producers), was vandalized this Thursday morning. Thursday, October 14th.

The protesters are part of the Via Campesina Brasil Movement. arm of the MST. On Twitter, one of its representatives made a post in which she states that this “action is part of the National Journey for Food Sovereignty that denounces the country’s Agribusiness” and that it is “a beautiful demonstration of how we should treat Agribusiness”.

Via Campesina Brasil occupies Aprosoja in Brasília this Thursday. Action is part of the National Food Sovereignty Journey that denounces the country's Agribusiness.

There are graffiti throughout the building, on the outside and inside, with phrases like “Outside Bolsonaro”, “agro is death” and “soy won’t fill your plate”. Balls of paint were also thrown on the facade of the building – which was invaded by protesters – and several banners were hung. The entire movement was registered and publicized on social networks.

Credits: Collective of Communication Via CAMPESINA Brasil

According to Fábio Meirelles, president of Aprosoja Minas Gerais, who witnessed the departure of the protesters from the site and who recorded the damage, “they had metal cutters, they broke down the door. This is for you to know what is happening in the country, of what is done within private sector entities and nothing happens (…) Total impunity”.

Abramilho publishes a statement of repudiation of the invasion at the headquarters of agro-representative entities

Abramilho regrets and repudiates the invasion of the headquarters of entities representing Brazilian rural producers, which took place this Thursday (14), in Brasília (DF), and trusts in the work of local public security authorities to identify and apply the law to those responsible .

More than ever, the country’s moment requires dialogue and respect for institutions, and actions like this do not contribute at all to overcoming our challenges in favor of national socioeconomic development.

Cesario Ramalho, institutional president of Abramilho

Aprosoja-MT repudiates the action of vandals at the headquarters of Aprosoja Brasil

Mato Grosso Soy and Corn Producers Association (Aprosoja-MT) regrets and repudiates the action of vandals who graffiti and ransacked the headquarters of Aprosoja Brasil, in Brasília, this Thursday morning (14.10). The board of Aprosoja Mato Grosso awaits the investigations and measures taken by the authorities to identify the protesters.

“Unfortunately we received the news of the images of the depredation of Aprosoja Brasil, in which Aprosoja-MT is also a member of the board. Soy is very important to our country, as it is the main source of protein for poultry, swine and cattle, that is, it feeds many people. What happened should not be repeated because if there were people inside, their lives would be at risk, not to mention that there was a depredation and invasion of property. We hope that the authorities will take action and identify these vandals and that they will be punished in accordance with the law. It is necessary that justice be done so that facts like this do not happen again, and that the entities of our country are not threats”, declared the vice-president of Aprosoja-MT, Lucas Costa Beber.

Parliamentary Front for Agriculture publishes an official note: vandalism must be punished with the rigor of the law

The Agricultural Parliamentary Front informs that it is against any act of vandalism.

Instigating social and/or cross-sector animosity is what we least need at this time when Brazil is trying to rescue its growth, job and income generation, fight hunger and poverty, amplified by the global pandemic.

It is noteworthy that agriculture has the best economic and social indicators in the country, with the largest generation of new jobs in the last 10 years.

The division of Brazil does not help in the development of solutions and policies that we urgently need to build, with a view to a better future, with dialogue and security.

We are all Brazilians. We want only one Brazil: with jobs and income, without hunger!

Rep. Sérgio Souza (MDB-PR)

President of the Parliamentary Front for Agriculture