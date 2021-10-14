Health confirms 107 cases and 4 deaths from the coronavirus in Rio Preto

The Health Department of Rio Preto confirmed this Wednesday, 13, over 107 cases of Covid-19 and four deaths from the disease. The bulletin was released on Wednesday after four days without updates on pandemic numbers, due to the weekend and holiday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 97,656 residents of Rio Preto have had Covid-19 confirmed and 2,798 have died as a result of the infection. There were 10,471 patients who needed to be hospitalized at some point. According to the latest bulletin, on Wednesday there were 104 people hospitalized with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG), 33 of whom had Covid-19 confirmed, 12 in the ward and 21 in the ICU. The moving average of cases stands at 31 per day, admissions and deaths at one per day.

The overall lethality is 2.8% among those infected with the coronavirus. As the Diary showed, when analyzing only those fully vaccinated against the disease, this rate drops to 0.1%.

It is to vaccination that Health attributes the drop in the number of hospitalizations and deaths. Health Secretary Aldenis Borim told the Daily last week that he does not believe in a significant increase in the number of cases, in a new wave of coronavirus infections. “I think the worsening would be in two situations: the first if a new strain comes along, and the vaccine cannot provide immunity. Another factor is releasing too much, as happened in England. We can have bigger or smaller moments, but I don’t believe in heavy waves. The worst has gone.”

In the region, the occupation of infirmary is at 16.2%, according to Fundação Seade. 34% of Covid ICU beds are with patients. In the Regional Health Department (DRS) of Rio Preto, which covers 102 municipalities, the moving average of cases was 70 on Monday, 11. At the peak, it reached 1,423 in June.

Despite the significant improvements, experts recommend maintaining all precautions such as social distance, use of masks, hand hygiene, room ventilation and complete vaccination.

In a statement, the Health Department reported that Secretary Aldenis Borim underwent surgery on Friday, 8, at Hospital de Base, was discharged on Tuesday, 12, and is recovering at home. Borim has been on vacation for the last week.

According to what the report found, the doctor underwent surgery to remove hernias from the abdominal wall and had a bleeding, so he needed a blood transfusion and assistance in the ICU, but now he is recovering at home.

