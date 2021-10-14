Health plan is not required to pay for in vitro fertilization

Except by express contractual provision, health plans are not required to pay for the medical treatment of fertilization in vitro.

Resources deal with health plan users who ask for the cost of fertilization in vitro by the companies

reproduction

This was the thesis approved by a majority of votes by the 2nd Section of the Superior Court of Justice, which on Wednesday (10/13) closed the judgment of three special appeals on the subject, affected for the definition of the thesis under the rite of repetitive appeals .

The processes deal with women who, having difficulty getting pregnant, had their doctors recommended fertilization in vitro. Two suffer from endometriosis and one from hydrosalpinx (a condition related to endometriosis). Because of this, they have a low ovarian reserve.

The approved thesis was proposed by Minister Marco Buzzi, rapporteur of the appeals, and was already observed both by 3rd Class how much for 4th Class, who judge matters of Private Law.

He was formed by the majority of ministers Marco Aurélio Bellizze, Luis Felipe Salomão, Raul Araújo, Maria Isabel Gallotti and Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva.

Minister Moura Ribeiro opened the divergence, who was defeated alongside Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino. For them, there is no legal provision that releases health plan operators from paying for fertilization treatment in vitro.

For Minister Marco Buzzi, oblige the cost of fertilization in vitro generates imbalance in health plan contracts

Rafael L.

It’s the law?

All the problems surrounding the topic are caused by the fact that there is no provision in the law to deal specifically with fertilization in vitro, but only from artificial insemination. And they are different techniques.

In the first, the embryo is created in a laboratory (test tube baby) and later inserted into the mother. In the second, the procedure is simpler: the male semen is artificially inserted into the woman’s body and nature takes care of the fertilization.

Article 10, item III, of the Health Plans Law (Law 9656/1998) expressly excludes the artificial insemination procedure of the reference plan to be observed by operators, a measure that is reproduced in normative resolutions of the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS).

Article 35-C of the same law says that coverage of care in cases of family planning is mandatory.

To delimit the scope of the expression “family planning”, ANS edited the Resolution 192/2009, which in its article 1, paragraph 2, indicates that artificial insemination and the supply of medicines for home use are not mandatory coverage.

For Minister Marco Buzzi, there is no logic that the medical procedure of artificial insemination is, on the one hand, optional coverage and, on the other, fertilization in vitro, which has complex and costly features, has mandatory coverage.

Thus, allowing for a comprehensive interpretation of “family planning” in order to encompass the coverage of fertilization in vitro it will undeniably have repercussions on the economic and financial balance of the health plan contract. “It’s not just an argument. It’s a fact,” he said.

Minister Moura Ribeiro opened a divergence

Gustavo Lima

Scope of regulation

The divergence was opened by Minister Moura Ribeiro, for whom the ANS regulations, from the already revoked Resolution 387/2015 — in force at the time of the facts that support the proceedings — acted beyond the limits of the law to release operators from bearing the costs of such a procedure.

Article 20, paragraph 1, lists which exclusions are allowed in relation to assistance coverage. Item III, in turn, mentions artificial insemination, details the procedure and ends with the term “among other techniques”.

“The resolution overflows the legislation. The legislation speaks of [excluir da cobertura a] artificial insemination, and fertilization in vitro is not part of it. If the legislator restricted only artificial insemination, there is no way for the Judiciary to extend its reach,” said Minister Moura Ribeiro.

He also highlighted that, when the Law on Health Plans was made and came into force, fertilization was already taking place. in vitro in Brazil. “If it were the intention of the legislator to extend the restriction on fertilization in vitro, he would certainly have done it textually. And he didn’t,” he added.

REsp 1,822,420

REsp 1,822,818

REsp 1,851,062