Hernán Crespo is no longer the coach of São Paulo

Coach Hernán Crespo has just left São Paulo. After the 0-0 tie, for the 24th round of Brasileirão, against Cuiabá, the club decided by mutual agreement to end the relationship with the 46-year-old Argentine.

In São Paulo since February this year, Crespo had a good time at the Tricolor Paulista. In Paulistão 2021, the coach got the title against rival Palmeiras and broke the taboo of 15 years without a title in the state tournament.

Since then, the coach has lived turbulent moments at the club, being eliminated in the Libertadores by the same rival in which he was crowned state champion, eliminated in the Copa do Brasil for Fortaleza, in addition to flirting with the relegation zone in Brasileirão.

There were 53 games under the command of São Paulo, with 24 wins, 19 draws and 10 defeats.

São Paulo Futebol Clube informs that Hernán Crespo leaves the technical command of the team this Wednesday (13th). The decision was taken by mutual agreement after a conversation between the coach and the board of Tricolor. They also leave the Club Juan Branda (assistant coach), Alejandro Kohan and Gustavo Sato (physical coaches), Gustavo Nepote (goalkeeper coach) and Tobías Kohan (performance analyst), who arrived at Tricolor along with the coach.

Over eight months, Crespo led the team in winning the Campeonato Paulista and worked in 53 matches, with 24 wins, 19 draws and ten defeats, using 57.23% of the points. The team was also commanded in another four games by assistant Juan Branda, when the Argentine was recovering from Covid-19.

São Paulo thanks the professionals for the work and dedication shown throughout the period they defended our colors, and for winning the State title, a triumph that has not been achieved since 2005. Immediately, the Club will open a search process in the market by the new coach.