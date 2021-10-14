Hernán Crespo leaves São Paulo’s command | São Paulo

Hernán Crespo is no longer the coach of São Paulo. This Wednesday, the club’s board and the coach ended the partnership signed in February this year. The recent poor results and the drop in performance in Brasileirão were decisive for the Argentine’s departure.

The Argentine coaching committee, made up of Juan Branda (assistant coach), Alejandro Kohan and Gustavo Sato (physical coaches), Gustavo Nepote (goalkeeper coach) and Tobías Kohan (performance analyst), also leaves the club.

Under Crespo’s command, there were 53 matches, with 24 wins, 19 draws and ten defeats, taking advantage of 57.23% of the points.

The announcement was made by São Paulo on its official website this Wednesday afternoon. The statement also says that the “club will open a market search process for the new coach”.

At 46, Crespo leaves São Paulo with a title on his resume. In the first half, the Argentine took Tricolor to the top of Paulistão, ending the club’s fast for almost nine years without trophies in professional football.

More news from São Paulo:

+ Benítez’s entrepreneur criticizes Crespo

+ Rigoni doesn’t face Ceará

1 of 2 Hernán Crespo leaves São Paulo with the title of Paulistão — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Hernán Crespo leaves São Paulo with the title of Paulistão — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

However, after the state title, Crespo lived with physical problems within the squad and saw São Paulo fall precipitously in performance, especially in the Brasileirão.

In the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, the Argentine lived with heavy eliminations, which also marked the work. In the South American tournament, a 3-0 loss to rival Palmeiras marked the end of tricolor participation in the quarterfinals.

In the Copa do Brasil, the elimination came after a 3-1 defeat by Fortaleza, in a match in which São Paulo also threatened their rivals away from home. The team fell in the quarterfinals stage.

Who would you like the new coach of São Paulo to be? Vote!

In addition to the falls on the field, Crespo lived with a troubled environment, especially regarding the issue of Daniel Alves. Replaced in the right wing by the Argentinian, the until then number 10 of São Paulo ended up terminating the contract after a huge weariness with the board.

In this climate, the coach was unable to bring solutions and raise the level of São Paulo within the Brazilian Championship. From São Paulo champion, Tricolor fights against the low part of the table since the beginning of the national competition.

São Paulo’s first victory in the Brasileirão came only in the tenth round, with a 2-0 over Internacional. In 25 games, the team scored 30 points and occupies the 13th place in the table, five points above Bahia, which has a game less in the competition.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

See the official note from São Paulo:

“São Paulo Futebol Clube informs that Hernán Crespo leaves the technical command of the team this Wednesday (13). The decision was taken by mutual agreement after a conversation between the coach and the board of Tricolor. They also leave the Club Juan Branda (auxiliary officer coach), Alejandro Kohan and Gustavo Sato (physical coaches), Gustavo Nepote (goalkeeper coach) and Tobías Kohan (performance analyst), who arrived at Tricolor along with the coach.

Over eight months, Crespo led the team in winning the Campeonato Paulista and worked in 53 matches, with 24 wins, 19 draws and ten defeats, using 57.23% of the points. . The team was also commanded in another four games by assistant Juan Branda, when the Argentine was recovering from Covid-19.

São Paulo thanks the professionals for the work and dedication shown throughout the period they defended our colors, and for winning the State title, a triumph that has not been achieved since 2005. Immediately, the Club will open a search process in the market by the new coach”.