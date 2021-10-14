Hezbollah protest ends with dead and wounded in Lebanon | World

A demonstration by the Islamic movements Hezbollah and Amal in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, ended in shooting, deaths and injuries on Thursday (14).
France Presse news agency says one person was killed and eight others were injured. The victim was shot in the head and three of the wounded are in critical condition, according to doctor Mariam Hassan, from Sahel hospital on the outskirts of Beirut.
Reuters said four were killed, including a woman hit by a bullet inside her home, citing a military source.
Woman holds children’s hands and runs out of school after shooting broke out in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, on October 14, 2021 — Photo: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
The demonstration demanded the dismissal of judge Tarek Bitar, responsible for the lawsuit over the explosion that took place on August 4, 2020 in the city’s port.
The tragedy caused the death of at least 214 people and injured more than 6,000, as well as destroying several buildings in the Lebanese capital.
Deputy arrest and denunciation
Hezbollah and its allies say Bitar is politicizing the investigation.
The judge questioned several politicians and government officials, including Hezbollah allies, suspected of negligence that led to the port explosion.
It was caused by a large amount of ammonium nitrate that was stored there.
On Tuesday (12), Bitar issued an arrest warrant for Ali Hassan Khalil, a deputy and former finance minister who is a member of Amal and an ally of Hezbollah.
Two former ministers filed a complaint against the magistrate — who suspended the investigation. The charge was denied on Thursday, and Bitar will be able to resume his work.