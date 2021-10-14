High dollar and lack of semiconductors bring down sales of imported vehicles in Brazil

Commercialization of electric hybrids, however, may grow 88% in 2021 compared to 2020; sector discusses with government import tax reduction

Pixabay Abeifa forecasts the sale of 35,000 electric hybrids by the end of 2022



The high dollar and the lack of semiconductors bring down sales of imported vehicles in Brazil. But electric hybrids may grow 88% over 2020. The 11 brands affiliated with the Brazilian Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers and Importing Companies (Abeifa) sold 6,149 units in September, down 12% over August. But the sector celebrates the advance in the electric market in the country. From January to July, 17 thousand units were traded, an increase of 85% over the same period in 2020. And the numbers may close at 35 thousand electrified in 2021.

The president of Abeifa, João Oliveira, discusses with the government the reduction of the import tax for hybrids and electric cars manufactured in countries outside Mercosur. Without the renewal of the ordinance at the end of the year, the rates rise again from 0 to 7 to 35%. “What we have as a signal from the government is that today’s treatment for hybrids and electrics must be renewed in its entirety for the process period from 2022 onwards”, said Oliveira. Abeifa has associated assemblers exclusively for imported and manufacturers installed in Brazil. In the balance of imported only, 1,871 cars were sold in September, a decrease of 14.5% over August and 34% over September 2020. The national production reached 4,278 units, mainly from Caoa Chery, a low of 11% over August, but a 30% rise over 2020.

*With information from reporter Marcelo Mattos