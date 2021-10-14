high profits, cheap stocks and dividends; what to expect from the duo?

The insurance industry was one of the most impacted by the second wave of the pandemic of coronavirus. With the increase in deaths, the loss ratio soared, which proved a drop in profits.

Among companies, BB Security (BBSE3) and Security box (CXSE3) were well harmed by this effect. And this is reflected in the share price of both companies: in the year, BB shares fell 28.55% while Caixa Seguridade shares melted 14.9%.

However, for the Credit Suisse the worst of the pandemic is over. The Swiss bank reaffirmed the outperform recommendation, or above-market performance, for both BB Seguridade and Caixa Seguridade.

See the table below:

BB Security Security box Recommendation Outperform Outperform Target Price BRL 27.5 BRL 12 Potential 35% 55% Price on profit 8.2x 7.3x

According to analysts Marcelo Telles and Daniel Vaz, the data from SUSEP (Superintendence of Private Insurance) July and August already show “better days”, with the accident rate returning to the axis.

“An environment of higher interest rates, added to the convergence of the IGP-M It’s from IPCA, should lead to much better financial results, especially from the fourth quarter, and could also be a good omen for the prospects of the pension business, probably reducing redemptions and portability exits”, they point out.

high profits

The pair projects for 2022 a shot in the profit of 65% and 28% for Caixa Seguridade and Banco do Brasil, respectively.

“Both companies should benefit from a lower loss ratio, especially in life insurance and related segments, in addition to healthy premium growth,” they argue.

In the case of Caixa Seguridade, they say that the company should benefit from better savings in insurance subsidiaries and a greater contribution from the brokerage business.

Dividends and Cheap Shares

Analysts say the companies are severely discounting stocks, with both trading near their all-time lows, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2x (BBSE) and 7.3x (CXSE) for 2022.

“Although we have lowered our target prices to account for the rising cost of equity at higher guaranteed and risk-free equity risk premium rates, we see very attractive upside potential,” they note.

And to complete the icing on the cake, they see an attractive dividend yield of 13% and 14% for BB Seguridade and Caixa Seguridade, respectively, in 2022.

Investors are preferring BB Seguridade

the analyst of BB Investments, Henrique Tomaz, points out that investors are preferring BB Seguridade instead of Caixa Seguridade. This is due, according to him, to the fact that:

Caixa Seguridade, as it is in the exploration stage of its potential to sell insurance products within Caixa’s network, depending more on its future flow of results;

CXSE3’s IPO is more recent (Apr-2021) than BBSE3’s (Apr2013). Therefore, according to the expert, investors still assimilate the main risk components and the resilience of the company’s operation, especially in moments of risk aversion;

international BBSE investors have already experienced several economic cycles that the company has gone through since its IPO and, therefore, have a better perception of risk;

Since its IPO, the average difference in market capitalization between BB Seguridade and Caixa Seguridade has been 1.37 times, a difference that has soared since the beginning of September when Brazil risk aversion became more evident.