Holland says princess could marry another woman and be queen | World

Same-sex marriage has been legal in the Netherlands since 2001, but it was always assumed that this right could not apply to the royal family.

But the Netherlands’ interim prime minister, Mark Rutte, said this week that any king or queen can marry a person of the same sex if he wants to.

There is no news that anyone in the Dutch royal family wants to marry someone of the same sex. Rutte said it was all about “theoretical situations” but that Holland’s next queen could marry a woman if she wanted to.

“The cabinet does not see that an heir to the throne or the king must abdicate if he wants to marry a partner of the same sex,” explained the prime minister in response to a written question from his own party in parliament.

That issue gained press attention this year with a book release about Princess Amalia, eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and heir to the Dutch throne. Amalia turns 18 in December.

The book raised questions about what might happen if she decided to marry a same-sex partner.

The book did not speculate on the princess’s personal life and there is no indication that she wants to marry in the future. Amalia is due to go to university next year and has refused the real income she is entitled to while studying.

Two lawmakers from Rutte’s own liberal party, the VVD, questioned whether current restrictions on same-sex marriage in the royal family meet “2021 norms and values.”

While the cabinet makes it clear that same-sex marriage is possible, what is not known is what would happen to the succession if there were children born from a real same-sex marriage, for example, by adoption or a sperm donor.

“It’s terribly complicated,” explained Rutte. The Dutch constitution states that the king or queen can only be succeeded by a “legitimate descendant”.

The prime minister said that everything was purely theoretical at this stage, but that any decision would fall to Parliament, which has to give approval to the royal wedding.

“We’re going to cross this bridge if we get to that point,” he told Dutch TV.