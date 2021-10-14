Horizon Chase Turbo: see all the details of the Senna Always expansion

Physical Media Edition will be released on October 20th and can be pre-ordered on Amazon

Excited by the expansion of Horizon Chase Turbo which will be a tribute to the world idol Ayrton Senna? THE achiris, the Brazilian developer responsible for the game is committed to this new edition and we bring you some details here.

In Brazil, the expansion will be called Senna always and we’ll have an exclusive physical media version of the game with the DLC for Playstation 4, which even brings a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5. This version is also a great collector’s item, especially for fans of Ayrton Senna.

Check out the new expansion trailer below.

In Senna always you’ll be able to use several cars inspired by the ones that were originally used by the pilot, and for the first time in the series it will be possible to drive with the cockpit view, the first person mode will be exclusive to this version.



The expansion will feature a exclusive career mode, bringing five different chapters with times that marked the career of Senna with 6 new cars to be used, the game will also have a new championship mode that will have 34 different cars to be selected in addition to being able to choose the helmet you want to use. Before races you can select your preferred racing strategy from improved tires, advanced aerodynamics and special fuel.

You can now buy the physical edition of the game for Playstation 4 which will bring the complete game with the DLC, it is on pre-sale at Amazon: Horizon Chase Turbo Senna Always for Playstation 4 per BRL 79.11 in cash or BRL 87.90 in up to 2 installments of BRL 43.95 without interest – Click here to buy



Horizon Chase Turbo Senna Alwaysand will be available in October 20th for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox one and PRAÇA (Via Steam, Nuuvem and Epic Games Store) and smartphones with operating systems iOS and Android.

The expansion will cost BRL 29.90 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Switch. BRL 28.90 on the Epic Games Store, Steam and Cloud. BRL 27.90 in the stores of Google Play and Apple Store.

Source: PlayStation Blog