Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for October 14, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas Mandala

Table of Contents ARIES

BULL

TWINS

CANCER

LION

VIRGIN

LB

SCORPION

SAGITTARIUS

CAPRICORN

AQUARIUM

FISHES



ARIES

You can do something different and creative with Moon in Aquarius, which encourages originality and independence. Count with more confidence. However, more care is needed with impatience, aggressive communication and restlessness. The Moon challenges Uranus in the late afternoon, there may be unforeseen events. It’s good to cultivate realism so that you can introduce new things into your life with wisdom and awareness. It’s always good to also spend your accumulated energy on sports or creative activities.



BULL



Continue to cultivate responsibility and competence, invest in general improvements. Venus aligns with Saturn, favoring perseverance. Good time to organize finances too, save, manage expenses, establish priorities. It is important to simplify your life, cultivate contentment, gratitude and discernment. Meanwhile, the Moon remains in Aquarius, it is also worth cultivating freedom and acting with autonomy, but without putting aside the commitments made or sinning for rebellion.



TWINS



Today the Moon combines with Mercury, favoring good contacts. Keep open to rethinking matters, reviewing concepts, you may realize that the truth is relative and that it is not worth trying to prove you are right. Prefer to invest in studies and deepening to obtain good diagnoses. Great time for therapies, meditations and psychological analysis, which help to recycle emotional energy. Meanwhile, the Moon remains in Aquarius, favoring the connection with friends and innovative ideas.



CANCER



The Moon remains in Aquarius, combining forces with Mercury and Venus, favoring pleasant conversations. A good time to identify with new currents of thoughts, new solutions and projects that aim at the good of the community. Also good for respecting freedom, space, independence and looking ahead with more optimism. In the late afternoon, the Moon challenges Uranus, indicating a tendency for changes in the agenda, it is worth checking appointments and information with more flexibility.

LION



Try not to overload yourself with obligations. Mercury goes retrograde, indicating a risk of mistakes or misunderstandings. It is worth redoubling your attention in traffic as well. But today the Moon aligns with Mercury, you can clear up many issues. The Moon remains in Aquarius, it’s worth leaving behind old habits and conditioning that harm you, so you can learn to live more freely. The period is one of creativity, originality and daring. You can seek new points of view and identify with humanitarian causes.



VIRGIN



It is time for renewal in your personal history. However, try to avoid criticism, charges and disputes. Mercury goes retrograde, it is important to control impatience and haste. It’s worth taking breaks from work to unwind and practice some physical activity. Prefer creative and independent activities. To help, today the Moon aligns with Mercury: good for activating contacts, updating information and clarifying matters. It’s easier to cultivate warmth, put questions on the scales to find balance.



LB



Good time to pay off debts and put an end to many situations. Invest in quality of life. Also invest in structuring new projects, which will gain new momentum after your birthday. The more you dedicate, save and work now, the better fruit you will reap. Subjects that are still on the rise: music, poetry, cinema, theater, retreats, spirituality and breaking old patterns. With Venus in Sagittarius, take the opportunity to study, expand your knowledge.



SCORPION



The Moon aligns with Mercury, favoring communication-related activities. But Mercury remains retrograde, it is important to contain haste, impatience and aggression to avoid mistakes or conflicts. His way of exchanging, relating and interacting with the world is highlighted. With more calm, observational skills, and insight, you can make better choices. The Moon remains in Aquarius, creative activities, autonomy, freedom and independence gain preference. Invest in originality.



SAGITTARIUS



The Sun remains in Libra and the Moon remains in Aquarius: it is worth investing in new contacts and harmony in your relationships, with more space and independence. Matters related to professional goals remain in evidence with the harmony of Venus and Saturn, you can pursue your plans with determination. Take the opportunity to update information, but beware of hasty or impulsive decisions. Reckless attitudes must be avoided, so that there is no harm. Everything must be well researched.



CAPRICORN



It is important to invest in cordiality, respect, kindness and education. So you can make good contacts and grow professionally, leaving aside demands and criticisms. Set goals for the best use of your ideas and the best channeling of efforts. The Moon remains in Aquarius, take the opportunity to connect with new currents of thought, make new contacts, introduce something new in your life. It’s also worth getting away from the routine and doing something different from the usual.



AQUARIUM



Different solutions, original, creative and daring ideas are highlighted. You can find new paths to old challenges. But without neglecting diplomacy in relations. Try to remain cordial and flexible. Care must be taken with rebellion and restlessness. The Moon follows in your sign, count more sensitivity to see new alternatives. You can cultivate more independence and autonomy, schedule physical activities, something that makes you feel free. The Moon challenges Uranus in the late afternoon: be flexible for possible unforeseen events.



FISHES



Everything with must be done with more realism, discretion and objectivity. Avoid unproductive discussions. It is also worth taking care of your health and avoiding exhausting tasks. Today the Moon combines forces with Mercury indicating more clarity you can use to organize your life, set priorities, cultivate confidence so you can gain ground. Commit to yourself, your growth, your goals! With the Moon in Aquarius, you have a good time to expand your contacts and update yourself with news.