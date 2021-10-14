how does Fluminense come against Corinthians

Corinthians plays its match in the 26th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro this Wednesday. At 9 pm, Timão receives Fluminense at the Neo Química Arena. The team from Rio de Janeiro arrives with important absences and comes from two setbacks in the tournament. O My Timon details the opponent’s situation.

Situation in Brazilian

Fluminense is three positions below Corinthians on the leaderboard, in ninth place. The Rio team has 33 points added. So far there have been eight wins, nine draws and seven defeats. Coach Marcão’s team scored 26 goals and conceded 24.

At last two rounds were stumble for Fluminense. In the first match in October, they lost a seven-game unbeaten run to Fortaleza, who made it 2-0 at Maracanã. Three days later, once again playing at home, the Rio team left the pitch with the score zeroed against Atlético-GO.

Before these two clashes, Fluminense had the game against Santos postponed. The seven unbeaten matches began with a draw with Atlético-MG. After that, they won a victory over Bahia, a draw with Juventude, a victory against Chapecoense and São Paulo, a draw with Cuiabá and three more points over Bragantino.

In this edition of the Brasileiro, Fluminense lost to Atlético-GO, Athletico, Grêmio, Palmeiras, América-MG, Internacional and Fortaleza. The team also had, in the middle of the tournament, duels for the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

Embezzlement and hanging

Two important pieces will not be able to enter the field for Fluminense this Wednesday. It’s about the defender Luccas Claro, suspended by the third yellow, and the forward fred, who was diagnosed with a cleft little toe on his left foot. In addition to them, midfielder Ganso and defensive midfielder Hudson are also part of the medical department.

Meanwhile, defender Nino and midfielder Nonato are hanging with two yellow cards. Therefore, they will need to be more cautious, since after facing Timão, Fluminense will visit Athletico.

The probable holders of coach Marcão for tonight’s match are Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and Bobadilla.

