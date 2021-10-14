How to Backup on WhatsApp

Bought a new cell phone and want to pass all the information from the old one to it? Before that, you need to back up your contacts and images, either on your computer or on clouds.

If you like to keep your WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone, you’ll also want to move them to the new one, right? And with the messenger it’s no different: it’s also necessary to back it up.

If you use the Android system, the process is pretty simple. For iOS, you need to use your iCloud account to store the messages. Check out the tutorial below.

How to back up WhatsApp

On Android:

Open the app and tap the three dots in the upper right corner. Then tap “Settings” and enter “Chats”.

Tap the “Backup conversations” option.

Image: Reproduction

Make sure backup to Google Drive is enabled. Below the “Backup” button you will have the option “Backup to Google Drive”, if “Never” is selected, change to the one that suits you best.

Tap the “Backup” button.

Image: Reproduction

Now just wait for the process to complete.

Ready. After this procedure, you can register the application on the other cell phone and tap the “Restore conversations” button.

On the iPhone, open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Conversations > Backup Conversations > Backup Now.

Image: Reproduction

You can also enable automatic backups and choose how often you want to save your conversations, and choose whether to add or delete videos.

You must be signed in to your iCloud account with your Apple ID, and have iOS 7 or later system on your iPhone.

To recover the backup in iCloud, first confirm that there is a backup saved in iCloud by going to WhatsApp > Settings > Conversations > Conversation Backup. If yes, delete and reinstall WhatsApp from the App Store. After verifying your phone number, follow the onscreen instructions to restore conversations.

Are you going to change numbers? The step by step is another

On WhatsApp for Android:

Tap on the three dots in the upper right corner and go to “Settings”.

Enter “Account”. Tap “Change Number”.

Follow the instructions that appear on the screen and tap “Next”.

Enter the two phone numbers — new and old — and tap “Done.”

Image: Reproduction

This time, your data will be transferred to the new number automatically.

You can also delete the account.

To do this, tap the three dots in the upper right corner. Access the “Settings”. Enter “Account”. Tap “Delete my account”.

Image: Reproduction

Enter the registered phone number and tap “Delete my account”.

In this case, you will be removed from all groups, your message history and Google Drive backup will be erased and your account erased.

Both options remove all information present in that number. Therefore, if you are going to change the telephone line, it is important to carry out the two procedures above. After all, operated companies end up recycling numbers and, therefore, the account will already be registered, thus giving the new user access to the old information.