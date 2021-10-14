How to change Windows 11 taskbar with a simple hack

Last week, Microsoft finally released Windows 11 and, as it just came out on the market, users have already encountered some problems or lack of solutions. While the company works to resolve everything, fans do it even faster: a new taskbar has been made available in the operating system and anyone can download and install it.

User Valentin-Gabriel Radu is responsible for creating a taskbar that may have a better experience than the one delivered by Microsoft — at least for some people. Basically, Radu created a more similar bar with the Windows 10 version and, after installation, users can still move the bar to any side of the screen.

It is possible that Microsoft will provide a similar solution.Source: Valet

Windows 11 is a new operating system, but some say there aren’t that many differences between the newness and Windows 10. That’s why Radu’s taskbar started to become famous globally via Github.

If you like the idea and already want to transition from the taskbar, it’s important not to forget to create a restore point on your machine before doing anything. That way, if you don’t like the changes, just go back to the restore point and you won’t have any problems.

How to change the Windows 11 taskbar

To install, go to the Github page;

Download the dxgi.dll file from the Github Release page;

Copy the dxgi.dll file and paste it into the “C:Windows” directory of your computer (with administrator permission);

Time to reboot PC to change settings;

If everything worked out, the changes will show up shortly after the reboot.

After restarting your PC for the first time, you will get an error message saying that Windows needs to download some files. But don’t worry, just let it happen and the update will appear on the screen right away.

Windows Explorer message as soon as PC restarts.Source: Windows

If everything goes as expected, you’ll be able to move the taskbar up and to the sides, leaving it the style you want — very similar to what users can already do in Windows 10.

Either way, it’s important to remember that making any changes to your operating system can lead to unresolved problems. In other words, be aware that this is not an official update from Microsoft and that any error could create the need to completely format the PC — but if you still want it, don’t forget to create a restore point first. .