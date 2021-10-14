how to unlock payroll loans over the internet

From now on, the National Institute of Social Security – INSS will have an additional mechanism to prevent fraud against retirees and pensioners who seek payroll loan through digital media. That is, cell phones, computers and tablets. To do so, it developed the electronic signature so that the loan can be made effective.

The entity signed a protocol of intent with the Institute of Registration of Titles and Documents and Legal Entities of Brazil (IRTDPJ-Brasil), in which a series of measures must be taken to combat fraud. In this process, the CPF may even indicate whether the person requesting the loan is deceased or not.

At electronic signatures will be developed in the 120-day trial period and, in the meantime, it is estimated that 2.1 million electronic signatures will be made monthly. For those who are going to make a payroll loan in person, that is, at the branch, they will not need the electronic signature feature.

Unblock payroll credit over the internet

The insured, whether retired or pensioner, must have a grace period of at least 90 days between the granting of the benefit and the release for a payroll loan. From this perspective, it is necessary to proceed as follows:

After offering the credit, the employee of the financial institution will enter the details of the applicant’s contract and documents in the IRTDPJ-Brasil system;

The system will automatically send a link via SMS, WhatsApp or even an email to the customer who requested the loan;

By clicking on the link, the applicant will be taken to a screen that will request biometric recognition.

The next steps involve sending a photo of the face, the applicant’s data, among others;

After checking the documents and data sent, the client can click on “Subscribe”. The contract will be automatically available on the customer’s cell phone as a download.

Every time the loan or any transaction via digital means is requested, the electronic signature will be requested and compared to the client’s biometrics. This already occurs with those who use, for example, Internet Banking.