Humans have been tasting blue cheese and beer for 2,700 years, study reveals – Emais

WASHINGTON, USA – Humans’ passion for cheese and beer goes back a long way. Workers in a salt mine in Austria already produced blue cheese and beer in a sophisticated way for 2,700 years, according to a study published this Wednesday, 13.

Scientists made this discovery by analyzing samples of human excrement found in the heart of the mine. hallstatt, in the Austrian Alps. The study was published in this Wednesday’s issue of the journal Current Biology.

Frank Maxner, a microbiologist at the Eurac Research Institute in Bolzano (Italy) and lead author of the study, said he was surprised to learn that salt miners more than two millennia ago were sufficiently advanced to “intentionally use fermentation”.

“This is very sophisticated in my opinion,” Maixner told AFP. “It’s something I didn’t expect for that time.”

And although alcohol consumption is well documented in ancient writings and archaeological evidence, the salt miners’ feces contain the first molecular evidence of beer consumption on the continent at that time.

“It is increasingly clear that not only were prehistoric culinary practices sophisticated, but that complex processed foods, as well as the technique of fermentation, played a prominent role in our early food history,” said Kerstin Kowarik of the Museum of Natural History of Vienna.

The city of Hallstatt, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, has been dedicated to the production of salt for over 3,000 years, according to Maixner.

The community “is a very particular place, it’s located in the Alps, in the middle of nowhere,” he added. “The entire community worked and lived from this mine”.

The miners spent all day there, working, eating and doing their necessities right there, in the mine.

Thanks to the constant temperature of around 8°C and the mine’s high salt concentration, the miners’ feces remained particularly well preserved.

Scientists analyzed four samples: one dating from the Bronze Age, two from the Iron Age and one from the 18th century.

One of them, 2,700 years old, contained two fungi: the Penicillium roqueforti it’s the Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Both are known today for their use in food preparation.