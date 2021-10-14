Hyundai Crete: 1.0 turbo engine gives new breath to SUV’s new look – 10/13/2021

Completely new, but not that much. The second generation of Hyundai Creta arrived in stores using the same base as the first, but with a lot of innovation that went beyond the controversial look and slightly changed to please the Brazilian.

Despite having a top version with the 2.0 engine, Hyundai has said that the bulk of sales will be associated with versions with the 1.0 turboflex engine that was inherited by the SUV of the HB20 line, responsible for debuting the propellant.

Therefore, UOL Carros initially evaluated the top version with the new engine, the Platinum 1.0 TGDI, which costs R$ 135,490. How will the new SUV made in Piracicaba (SP) fare in our evaluation? Check out.

Available versions Hyundai Crete Limited 1.0 TGDI Hyundai Crete Comfort 1.0 TGDI

DESIGN AND INTERNAL SPACE

The look of Crete that wasn’t the most flashy before, but was undoubtedly pleasing to everyone, for now still generates some discussions.

Undoubtedly, the car looks better in person than in pictures. The sense of proportion and depth throughout the body looks better live than on screen.

Even so, Hyundai tried to make a small change in the front, which comes with a strip with air openings at the bottom of the grille and not at the top, as in the Russian version, from which the Brazilian Crete inherited the look at the rear.

Inside, the first impression is that the finish has improved – which is not a lie. The car looks better inside too, much more refined.

Still, it’s easy to find the simplest parts of the finish that might go unnoticed at first glance. The plastic of the doors is the simplest, as well as the upper area of ​​the panel, which ends up creating an unpleasant contrast with the front of the panel and the details of the air vents, buttons and multimedia center that has a nice chrome frame taste.

In terms of internal space, Crete kept what they already had. The car’s measurements have hardly changed, they are 2 cm more in the wheelbase and 1 cm in length and width.

Inside, four adults are very comfortable for the head, shoulders and legs. Even with plenty of room for a 1.80 meter driver, there is room for another adult of the same height to sit in the back and comfortably.

Whoever is behind the wheel can find a comfortable driving position with 1.80 meters or less than 1.60 m, as the range of adjustment in the height of the seat allows this.

CONSUMPTION AND PERFORMANCE

Under the hood is the biggest news from Crete. The SUV swapped the four-cylinder, 1.6 naturally-aspirated engine, for the 1.0 three-cylinder, turboflex.

The new engine delivers 120 hp and 17.5 mkgf, whether running on gasoline or ethanol. The old thruster numbers were up to 130 hp and 16.5 mkgf. Power could be higher, but it only really serves final speed, which is not the focus of the car.

The main change is in the torque delivery, which previously reached 4,500 rpm and now delivers the peak at 1,500 rpm. In practice this requires less of the car to have better retakes, accelerations and starts.

And it actually happens. The new Creta Platinum comes out of immobility more easily and overtakes with less suffering. The 6-speed automatic transmission has been retained and does a good job with the new engine.

The ensemble can still have different personalities thanks to the three driving modes it won: eco, normal and sport. The last one is what makes the car more alive and improves the steering response, which gets more weight, passing more precision.

The only situation in which the engine-exchange pair seems lost is when the temperature is too low and the gearbox struggles to figure out which gear is best, but as soon as the engine reaches the ideal operating temperature this is resolved.

In addition to keeping in automatic mode, it is possible to change gears by fins behind the steering wheel or also by placing the lever to the left in manual mode.

Creta’s suspension continues to favor comfort and filter out imperfections in the floors at the expense of some extra sportiness, being firmer and more stable, but it’s not too soft either, it has a setting that will please most customers.

The consumption of the Creta Platinum with the new 1.0 engine is not great, but it doesn’t deviate from the segment average. It’s 8.3 km/l and 11.6 km/l in the city, with ethanol and gasoline, while on the road it does 8.7 km/l and 12 km/l.

EQUIPMENTS

The Platinum version is the most equipped among the 1.0 turboflex engine versions. It has a tire pressure sensor, LED daytime running lights, speed control (autopilot), steering wheel with height and distance adjustment, electric trio and 17″ alloy wheels.

There are also fog lights, electrically folding rear-view mirrors, induction cell phone charger (wireless), automatic and digital air conditioning, on-site key with push-button start, air conditioning output for rear seat occupants and obstacle sensor at the rear.

Items that are only in the top version with the 1.0 turboflex are the electric handbrake with Auto function Hold, panoramic sunroof, brown leather seats and in the driver’s case with ventilation at three speed levels. Creta Platinum also features rear seat occupant alert.

The entertainment package is complete with the virtual instrument panel that changes color according to the driving mode, the multimedia center with a 10.25-inch screen with integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (only via USB cable) and the 360º camera system.

In addition to helping in maneuvers, showing an image that projects as if you were seeing the car from above, it has the function of eliminating blind spots.

Every time the driver gives the arrow to either side, the camera on the same side of the arrow is activated and shows the projected image on the instrument panel.

They can also be used as a security feature associated with the Bluelink system. Through the smartphone app it is possible to see around the car before getting close using the cameras.

In addition, Bluelink allows you to track the car, find its location, set road limits, time and speed, and start the engine remotely to activate the air conditioning and choose the temperature.

MAINTENANCE AND SAFETY

When it comes to security, Creta Platinum has a good package. There are six standard airbags, traction and stability controls and ramp start assistant (Hill Holder).

It also has a disc brake on all four wheels, ventilated at the front and solid at the back, and the safety features that the Bluelink system offers and which, according to the brand, help to reduce the cost of insurance.

Unfortunately, the ADAS package, for now, is only available in the 2.0 Ultimate engine version. It has Full-LED headlamps, which improve visibility at night, and the systems that make up the ADAS: autonomous emergency braking with audible and visual collision warning, adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane reader with correction on the steering wheel and fatigue detector.

The total value of the first six revisions of the Crete 1.0 TGDI is 3,851.82. The separate values ​​are BRL 304.57, BRL 587.56, BRL 583.08, BRL 767.78, BRL 552.14 and BRL 1,056.69, respectively, from the first to the sixth review .

MARKETPLACE

Crete made a good name in the market and anticipated some rivals in its move. The upside is that it can steal sales that weren’t yours with new tech bundles and welcome additions to the model.

The new engine was a good match and brought more breath to the ride, but also to help reduce the impact of the new and disruptive look compared to the much more restrained previous one.